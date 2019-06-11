‘Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal’ Tactics Game Is Coming to Nintendo Switch

A video game based on the upcoming Netflix television series “Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance’ is heading to Nintendo Switch this year, it was revealed during its Nintendo E3 Direct on Tuesday.

“Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics” features 3D animated characters ranging from the elfin-like Gelflings to the horrifying Skeksis, and even the fuzzy yet fanged Fizzgig, all battling it out in an isometric, turn-based tactical strategy game in the vein of “Final Fantasy Tactics”.

In development from BonusXP and En Masse Entertainment, “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics” takes place in the prequel world of the Netflix series. The 10 episode series, produced by the Jim Henson Company, will launch Aug. 30. Like the original 1982 film, “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” will use puppets created by Jim Henson Co.’s Creature Shop and Brian Froud, the original film’s conceptual designer.