Nintendo Opening First Official Store in Japan

Nintendo is preparing to open an official Nintendo Tokyo shop in Japan, the company announced on Friday during a corporate briefing.

Nintendo Tokyo is the first official Nintendo store to open in Japan. The shop will open in the Shibuya Parco building currently set to re-open this fall. The store’s opening coincides with the re-launch of Shibuya Parco.

“We are hoping it will be a new point of contact between consumers and Nintendo that a wide range of people, regardless of age, gender, or experience with games can enjoy,” says Nintendo.

“In addition to selling products such as video game systems, software and character-based merchandise, we plan to host events and offer opportunities to play games, and are preparing to make this shop a new base for communicating Nintendo information in Japan.”

On Thursday Nintendo revealed plans to release a downsized version of the Nintendo Switch scheduled for later this year. The downsized Switch will cost less and have fewer features. Nintendo’s third-quarter earnings report for the year also included news that the company is lowering its expectations for Switch sales by a small amount and nearly cutting in half how many portable 3DS it thinks it can sell in the fiscal year, which ends in March.