Nintendo Japan Recruitment Stats May Have You Packing for Tokyo

By

Mario
CREDIT: Nintendo

The average Nintendo Japan employee makes $80K a year and stays with the company for 13.5 years, according to statistics posted on the company’s recruitment page, as spotted and tweeted by games industry analyst Daniel Ahmad on Thursday.

Nintendo is pushing for 2020 graduates to join its ranks, and posted several relevant statistics to draw in potential new hires.

The company has 2,271 employees, with the average age of 38.6 years. The video game giant seems to have reasonable hours in a country notorious for long work days, as well, with the average worker putting in 7 hours and 45 minutes each day, with a one hour break in the day.

The statistics certainly sound appealing, especially when compared to the US,  where the video game industry is no stranger to talks of unionization with the concerns of layoffs and crunch looming.

Still, there is room for opportunity. Nintendo Japan executives  commented last month on the lower proportion of female employees working in hardware development as compared to software development.

“There are many female developers in the software development departments,” Shinya Takahashi, a director at Nintendo and senior managing executive officer said. “Especially, there are many design works involved in developing software, and very high number of females among our designers. Many of them have children, and we have created an environment to work with comfort even for those who have children. I think that [Nintendo] is a very good workplace where women can participate actively and find satisfaction in their work.”

These recruitment statistics also come just two days after the announcement of “Pokemon Sword and Shield,” so perhaps Nintendo Japan feels it’s an ideal time to draw in new talent.

