Nintendo Invades PAX East With ‘Splatoon 2’ ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ NA Finals

The finals for both “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate North America Open 2019” and “Splatoon 2 North America Inkling Open 2019” are being held at the PAX East on March 30, Nintendo announced Tuesday.

The company said it will also two booths at the Boston show with games like “Yoshi’s Crafted World,” “Dragon Quest Builders 2” “Mortal Kombat 11,” “Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night” and a number of indie titles on hand for people to play.

PAX East will be really exciting this year. Not only will we have new games for fans to try, but it will also be the culmination of our Nintendo Switch tournaments across North America,” Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s senior vice president of sales and marketing, said in a prepared statement. “From the thousands of competitors who began the journey, our finalists rose to the top and are ready to put the skills to the test for everyone in person and watching online.”

The booths will also have a “Yoshi’s Crafted World” photo opp as well as mini-challenge competitions in “Yoshi’s Crafted World” and “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.” Fans that participate in these challenges can receive some fun branded prizes, while supplies last.

Those interested in attending the two finals just need to have a PAX East Saturday badge to get into the event at the PAX Arena. Attendance is first-come, first-served. Both tournaments have hosted online qualifiers throughout the past couple of months. The tournaments will also be livestreamed at https://events.nintendo.com/, so anyone that can’t make it to PAX East will still be able to watch and cheer on their favorite competitors.

The list of playable Nintendo Switch games scheduled to appear in Nintendo’s booths include:

Booth 18055
“Yoshi’s Crafted World”
“DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2”
A selection of anticipated indie games

Booth 20061
“Mortal Kombat 11”
“Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night”
“Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice”
“Assassin’s Creed III Remastered”

    The finals for both "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate North America Open 2019" and "Splatoon 2 North America Inkling Open 2019" are being held at the PAX East on March 30, Nintendo announced Tuesday. The company said it will also two booths at the Boston show with games like "Yoshi's Crafted World," "Dragon Quest Builders 2" [...]

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

