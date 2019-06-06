Nintendo E3 Plans Detailed, Include Pokemon, Zelda, Marvel, More

Nintendo’s E3 plans include a Tuesday morning Nintendo Direct detailing upcoming titles, a week of Nintendo Treehouse Live, and a slew of playable titles on the show floor such as “Pokemon Sword,” “Pokemon Shield,” “The Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening,” “Luigi’s Mansion 3,” and “Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order,” the company said Thursday.

“The 2019 lineup for Nintendo Switch aims to deliver smiles with many different unique games and experiences,” said Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser. “Games available this holiday season will be the focus of our booth.”

Here’s a breakdown of some of Nintendo’s other activities during next week’s E3: