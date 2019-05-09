×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Nintendo Details E3 Plans With Tournaments, Direct Video

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Nintendo

Nintendo is gearing up for E3 2019 with tournaments, a Nintendo Direct presentation, and Nintendo Treehouse: Live stream planned, according to a press release.

To kick off this year’s events, there will be a “Splatoon 2” and then a “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” tournament on June 8. Players are coming to Los Angeles from all over the world to compete in the culmination of past tournaments to compete for the title of world champions. The “Splatoon 2” World Championship is up first at 11 a.m. PT, with the “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” World Championship 2019 3v3 following at 2 p.m.

There’s free entry for those who want to watch the tournament on a first-come, first-serve basis at the The Theatre at Ace Hotel in LA— alternatively, those interested can watch at home via livestream.

A Nintendo Direct will also be livestreamed on June 11, in which the company plans to reveal details on upcoming games. The presentation will only cover software, according to the press release—  so it doesn’t look like we’re getting any news regarding the upcoming new versions of the Switch console just yet.

Related

Another livestream starting on June 11 is Nintendo Treehouse: Live on the Nintendo E3 website. This is a chance for viewers at home to get a peek at Nintendo’s E3 booth with looks at upcoming games and commentary from developers.

Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser, who took over last month after Reggie Fils-Aime’s retirement, commented on what the game maker has planned for this summer’s events.

“We’re starting with some heated competitions and delivering new content the whole week,” Bowser said, according to the press release. “Whether people are attending the show in person or watching from home, our goal is to provide them with the best possible Nintendo experience.”

For those who are able to attend E3 2019 in person, Nintendo is encouraging attendees to reserve a free, adorably-named Warp Pipe Pass t reduce wait time at the booth to play demos. More details for how to reserve a pass are still to come, but those interested will need a Nintendo account.

E3, short for the Electronic Entertainment Expo, is coming to Los Angeles June 11 to 13. We’ll cover all the highlights from the event right here on Variety.

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Gaming

  • Nintendo Ready For Summer With Tournaments,

    Nintendo Details E3 Plans With Tournaments, Direct Video

    Nintendo is gearing up for E3 2019 with tournaments, a Nintendo Direct presentation, and Nintendo Treehouse: Live stream planned, according to a press release. To kick off this year’s events, there will be a “Splatoon 2” and then a “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” tournament on June 8. Players are coming to Los Angeles from all [...]

  • 'Elder Scrolls' Tabletop Game Pulled, Facing

    'Elder Scrolls' Tabletop Game Pulled, Facing Plagiarism Accusation

    Bethesda pulled a tabletop RPG game based on “Elder Scrolls Online” on Wednesday after concerns were raised that the adventure was plagiarized, as reported by Ars Technica. “We have pulled a previously shared [“Elder Scrolls Online”] tabletop RPG adventure while we investigate the source,” Bethesda shared via Facebook. “Thank you to those who reached out [...]

  • Title of New 'Ghost Recon' Game

    Title of New 'Ghost Recon' Game Leaks Online

    The title of the next “Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon” game has apparently leaked online, one day ahead of its official reveal, according to a post on Reddit. The new game is reportedly called “Breakpoint.” A graphic that briefly appeared on Ubisoft’s German store on Wednesday promoted an exclusive Wolves Collector’s Edition of the game that [...]

  • Xbox Giving Away Two Custom 'Game

    Xbox Giving Away Two Custom 'Game of Thrones' Consoles

    Xbox is honoring the final season of “Game of Thrones” with a giveaway worthy of a king (or five). It’s offering fans the opportunity to snag one of two custom consoles featuring designs inspired by the hit HBO television show, it said in a blog post on Wednesday. The custom designs are based on House [...]

  • 'John Wick Hex' Is A New

    'John Wick Hex' Is A New Film Noir Action Game from Mike Bithell

    “John Wick Hex” will bring the film noir-styled action of upcoming Keanu Reeves hitman vehicle “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” to consoles, Windows PC and Mac exclusively through the Epic Store, said publisher Good Shepherd and Entertainment, in partnership with entertainment company Lionsgate. An action-based strategy game, “John Wick Hex” is in development from [...]

  • Missouri Senator Introduces Legislation to Ban

    Missouri Senator Introduces Legislation to Ban Loot Boxes, Pay-to-Win

    Updated: Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) is introducing legislation that seeks to ban exploitative video game industry practices that target children like loot boxes and pay-to-win, he announced on Wednesday. “Social media and video games prey on user addiction, siphoning our kids’ attention from the real world and extracting profits from fostering compulsive habits. No matter [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad