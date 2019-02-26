Nintendo Is Holding A ‘Pokémon’-Themed Direct Tomorrow

Nintendo is holding a very brief Direct video presentation on Wednesday, Feb. 27 at 6 a.m. PT, it announced on Tuesday. It will last roughly seven minutes and focus on the “Pokémon” franchise.

This means we’re likely going to learn more about the eighth generation “Pokémon” game that’s coming out later this year. Nintendo first revealed it was bringing a mainline “Pokémon” title exclusively to Nintendo Switch during E3 2017, but it hasn’t divulged any details about it since then.

Nintendo released a pair of spin-off titles in November 2018, “Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!” and “Let’s Go, Eevee!” Enhanced remakes of the 1998 title “Pokémon Yellow,” they feature a more user-friendly Pokémon capturing system based on the popular AR mobile game “Pokémon Go.” The series’ traditional turn-based combat only happens when battling other trainers and gym leaders. The games also did away with random encounters by showing wild Pokémon in the game world. If a player wants to capture one, they need to interact with it in the environment.

So, will any of the “Let’s Go, Pikachu!” and “Let’s Go, Eevee!” changes make their way into the new Switch title? The Pokémon Company CEO Tsunekazu Ishihara shared a few morsels of information in a June 2018 issue of Famitsu magazine, according to Siliconera. The 2019 “Pokémon” game will be “a completely different game” than the “Let’s Go” titles, he said. “It is not an entry game, but a game that we want longtime fans of the ‘Pokémon’ series to look forward to,” he said.

Anyone who wants to watch the Nintendo Direct on Wednesday can stream the broadcast on the Nintendo website, YouTube, or here at Variety.