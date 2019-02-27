×
Watch Nintendo’s Pokémon Direct Here

Nintendo’s succinct Pokémon-themed Direct video kicks live at 9 a.m. ET Wednesday and you can watch it right here for all seven glorious minutes.

While the company hasn’t said what about Pokémon it will be talking about, expectations run high that the Nintendo Direct will be about the next, eighth generation “Pokémon” game that’s coming out later this year. The Nintendo Switch exclusive title was first mentioned by Nintendo during E3 2017.

Nintendo released a pair of spin-off Pokémon titles in November 2018, “Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!” and “Let’s Go, Eevee!” Enhanced remakes of the 1998 title “Pokémon Yellow,” they feature a more user-friendly Pokémon capturing system based on the popular AR mobile game “Pokémon Go.” The series’ traditional turn-based combat only happens when battling other trainers and gym leaders. The games also did away with random encounters by showing wild Pokémon in the game world. If a player wants to capture one, they need to interact with it in the environment.

The Pokémon Company CEO Tsunekazu Ishihara shared a little bit of information about the untitled Pokémon game in a June 2018 issue of Famitsu magazine, according to Siliconera. The 2019 “Pokémon” game will be “a completely different game” than the “Let’s Go” titles, he said. “It is not an entry game, but a game that we want longtime fans of the ‘Pokémon’ series to look forward to,” he said.

