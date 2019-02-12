Nintendo Direct Bringing New ‘Fire Emblem: Three Houses’ Details

A new Nintendo Direct is coming Wednesday, and will reveal details for “Fire Emblem: Three Houses,” according to a tweet Tuesday from the official Nintendo of America Twitter account.

Nintendo Direct is a pre-recorded video in which Nintendo speaks directly to its customers, usually revealing new information and trailers for upcoming games. Wednesday’s Nintendo Direct will be about 35 minutes, and will include information about “Fire Emblem: Three Houses,” which was announced at E3 2018. We saw glimpses of its turn-based gameplay in the E3 trailer, but there’s still plenty unknown about the Nintendo Switch’s first mainline “Fire Emblem” game. The 2017 released “Fire Emblem Warriors” (for the Switch and the 3DS) was a spin-off title, and featured hack-and-slash action.

Perhaps we will get a release date for “Fire Emblem: Three Houses” more specific than “Spring 2019.”

Tune in 2/13 at 2pm PT for a Nintendo Direct featuring around 35 minutes of information on upcoming #NintendoSwitch titles, including new details on #FireEmblem Three Houses!https://t.co/d1Xx3bUMG0 pic.twitter.com/dExyWiigBr — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 12, 2019

While we don’t have any hint other than “Fire Emblem” for what tomorrow’s broadcast will bring, it should be worth a watch. The company aims to sell 17 million Nintendo Switch units by the end of the current fiscal year in March, and acknowledged last week that enticing software offerings to boost demand will help it reach this goal.

Want to watch the broadcast? Nintendo Direct will stream via YouTube starting at 2 p.m. PST on Wednesday, Feb. 13.