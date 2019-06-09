×
Ninja Theory’s ‘Bleeding Edge’ Leaked Ahead of Xbox E3 Conference

DMC
CREDIT: Ninja Theory

Ninja Theory’s upcoming online 4v4 team-based melee combat game “Bleeding Edge” has been leaked via Swedish site Xboxer, ahead of a likely announcement during this year’s Xbox conference during E3.

A heavily stylized fighting game in the vein of “Overwatch”, “Bleeding Edge” is the first title to be announced by the “Enslaved” developer after the studio’s acquirement by Microsoft.

The leaked trailer introduces a slew of new characters against an insane and colorful backdrop, including the shield-wielding Buttercup and fire-breathing Nidhoggr. “Devil May Cry” combat director Rahni Tucker is also namechecked during the video, so we can expect some similarly over-the-top action.

According to the trailer, a Technical Alpha test is scheduled to go live on June 27. Additionally, we can expect to see the game release onto both Xbox One and Windows 10 with cross-platform support, considering this is an Xbox Game Studios release.

This year’s Xbox E3 briefing will take place on Sunday, June 9 at 1:00 p.m. PT. Those of you at home can watch the event live streamed on Microsoft’s livestreaming platform Mixer, and on Xbox’s official YouTubeTwitchTwitter, and its Facebook.

You can find all of E3 2019’s exciting game reveals, previews, interviews, and more right here at Variety.

