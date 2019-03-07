×
Ninja, DrLupo, CouRage Sign Exclusive Deals With Management Firm Loaded

CREDIT: Ryan Taylor/Red Bull Content Pool

Hugely popular “Fortnite” streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins has re-signed an exclusive, multi-year deal with Loaded, the management firm announced on Thursday.

Loaded is an industry leader in sponsorship sales, creative, and merchandising services for gaming influencers. It will continue to manage key areas of Ninja’s career, it said, including entertainment opportunities, digital distribution, partnerships, endorsements, personal appearances, and more.

Ninja is one of the most popular streamers in the world, with over 13 million followers on Twitch and over 21 million subscribers on YouTube. He was the first esports player featured on the cover of ESPN Magazine. He’s also appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and squaded up with Travis Scott and Awkwafina in a Samsung commercial.

Additionally, Loaded announced on Thursday it’s also made deals with streamers Jack “CouRage” Dunlop and Ben “DrLupo” Lupo. CouRage is a former esports commentator and gaming content creator. He’s now a top broadcaster on Twitch and YouTube as well. DrLupo, meanwhile, has over three million followers on Twitch and made headlines in 2018 by raising over $1.3 million for charity.

All three gaming personalities represent more than two billion combined views across Twitch and YouTube in 2018.

“We’re excited to continue our strong relationship with Ninja, and welcome the additions of CouRage and DrLupo, two rockstar gaming influencers,” said Loaded founder and CEO Brandon Freytag, “As more brands, publishers, and advertisers are recognizing the value and engagement power of gaming influencers, Loaded has become the company they’ve worked with to better understand the space and how to effectively communicate to their fanbases.”

    Ninja, DrLupo, CouRage Sign Exclusive Deals With Management Firm Loaded

Hugely popular "Fortnite" streamer Tyler "Ninja" Blevins has re-signed an exclusive, multi-year deal with Loaded, the management firm announced on Thursday. Loaded is an industry leader in sponsorship sales, creative, and merchandising services for gaming influencers. It will continue to manage key areas of Ninja's career, it said, including entertainment opportunities, digital distribution, partnerships, endorsements,

