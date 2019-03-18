30-Minute Nindies Showcase Coming on Wednesday

Nintendo is holding a Nindies Showcase on Wednesday, Mar. 20 at 9 a.m. PT, it announced on Monday.

The video presentation will last about 30 minutes and focus on indie games coming to Nintendo Switch.

While Nintendo didn’t say which titles it will focus on, we do know a number of high-profile indies are coming to the Switch in the near future. Platinum Games recently revealed a new action game called “Astral Chain” is coming to the platform this summer. The retro-inspired 2D Action-RPG “Crosscode” launched on PC in September 2018 and has received positive buzz. It comes out on Switch sometime this year. Meanwhile, “Cat Quest II” is a follow-up to the charming 2017 feline-focused RPG. It’s also expected sometime this year.

We also know that Gun Media’s survival title “Friday the 13th: The Game” is coming to Switch sometime this spring. The Switch port will launch alongside the “Friday the 13th: The Game Ultimate Slasher Switch Edition, and it will include all released content and paid DLC, the developer told Variety in an exclusive interview earlier this month. But, it won’t include the Kickstarter backer exclusive “Savini Jason” character or clothing pack.

Anyone can watch the Nindies Showcase on Wednesday on Nintendo’s website. Variety will also have a link to the livestream.