Nike Becomes Official ‘League of Legends’ Pro League Partner

Nike and League of Legends Esports announced a new partnership on Thursday, making Nike the official apparel and footwear partner for China’s “League of Legends” Pro League.

The partnership will find Nike designing, producing, and distributing the official jerseys and footwear for teams that compete in the league. Additionally, the brand will manufacture lifestyle apparel as well as footwear for “League of Legends” Esports fans.

“Our unprecedented partnership with Nike will enable LPL teams and players to continue to shine on the world stage,” said Leo Lin, Co-CEO of TJ Sports, a joint venture between Tencent and Riot Games “Esports is a digital sport, and collaboration with Nike will push it to new heights.”

The partnership will kick off in 2019 as Nike crafts products for ll 16 teams in the Pro League. Nike will also use its sports science research to help explore additional physical training programs for the athletes involved in the League. Athletes will be assigned a new team uniform before the 2019 World Championships as a result of the partnership as well. There aren’t currently any images of what the new uniforms may look like just yet, but they’ll likely be revealed in the near future.

The 2019 World Championship (Worlds 2019) will be held in Europe later this year, with the finals taking place in Paris.