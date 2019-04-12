×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Niantic Launches ‘Pokemon Go’ Photo Contest

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All

A “Pokémon Go” photo contest kicks off next week giving contestants a chance to show off their favorite Pocket Monster buddies for a chance to win a bit of PokéStop fame or a paid trip to one of the year’s Pokémon Go fests.

The #GOsnapshot Challenge for “Pokémon Go,’ is broken down into three different “adventures” centered on taking pictures of your Pokémon, as detailed in a blog post by developer Niantic on Friday.

Adventure #1: Buddy Challenge

“It’s time for a photo shoot with your Buddy Pokémon! In this challenge, we’re looking for Trainers to show us photos that highlight the connection between them and their Buddy Pokémon. From your shared adventures at the park to some fun moments at home, we want to see what makes your Buddy Pokémon your buddy!”

Challenge Dates: April 15, 2019, to April 24, 2019
What to Do: Post your top three entries on Instagram or Twitter with the hashtags #GOsnapshot and #BuddyChallenge

Adventure #2: Habitat Challenge

“For our Habitat Challenge, we’re asking Trainers to take the best photos of Pokémon in their natural habitat! It’s time to learn more about your Pokémon, as understanding a Pokémon’s type and Pokédex information is an important factor in winning this challenge!”

Related

Challenge Dates: April 29, 2019, to May 8, 2019
What to Do: Post your top three entries on Instagram or Twitter with the hashtags #GOsnapshot and #HabitatChallenge

Adventure #3: Go Create Challenge

“With GO Snapshot, there are almost no limits when it comes to where, when, and how you capture AR photos of your Pokémon. In our Go Create Challenge, we’re asking you to show us how innovative you can get with GO Snapshot. We can’t wait to see where your creativity takes you, Trainers!”

Challenge Dates: May 13, 2019, to May 22, 2019
What to Do: Post your top three entries on Instagram or Twitter with the hashtags #GOsnapshot and #GoCreateChallenge.

The “Pokemon Go” team will select a grand prize winner and two runners-up for each challenge based on “originality, creativity, and visual fun.”

Runners-up will win a special PokéStop featuring their winning photo that will remain no less than three months.

The grand prize winner for each challenge will receive the special PokéStop and be “whisked away” with travel and tickets to a 2019 Pokémon Go Fest of their choice!

Popular on Variety

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

More Gaming

  • Niantic Launches 'Pokemon Go' Photo Contest

    Niantic Launches 'Pokemon Go' Photo Contest

    A “Pokémon Go” photo contest kicks off next week giving contestants a chance to show off their favorite Pocket Monster buddies for a chance to win a bit of PokéStop fame or a paid trip to one of the year’s Pokémon Go fests. The #GOsnapshot Challenge for “Pokémon Go,’ is broken down into three different [...]

  • Disney-Plus-Interface

    Disney+ to Launch in November, Priced at $6.99 Monthly

    Disney+ will launch in the U.S. on Nov. 12, 2019, and will cost $6.99 per month, the company announced — nearly half Netflix’s standard $12.99 plan. The subscription VOD service represents Disney’s biggest and most aggressive move into the video-streaming wars. By pricing it well below Netflix, the Mouse House is betting it can rapidly [...]

  • Ghouls, Toxic Gas Coming to 'PUBG

    Ghouls, Toxic Gas Coming to 'PUBG Mobile' in New Darkest Night Mode

    The mobile version of popular battle royale title “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” is getting an all-new survival mode called Darkest Night next week, publisher Tencent Games and developer PUBG Corporation announced on Thursday. The new mode is based on the “Resident Evil 2” survival mode the game received in late 2018. Players are dropped into the map, [...]

  • Focus Home, Dontnod Collaborate on New

    Focus Home, Dontnod Collaborate on New Project After 'Vampyr' Success

    After the recent success of their role-playing game “Vampyr,” publisher Focus Home Interactive and developer Dontnod Entertainment are collaborating on a new project, Focus Home announced during its annual What’s Next event in Paris. While there are no details about the new game just yet, Focus Home said this new co-production “promises to be one [...]

  • 'Fortnite' Season 8, Week 7 Challenges

    'Fortnite' Season Eight, Week Seven Challenges Guide

    Season eight’s week-six challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier, up to a season maximum of 100, players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts. (Collecting 10 Battle Stars will unlock one additional tier.) [...]

  • "Atlas" Mega Update Brings New Land,

    'Atlas' Mega Update Brings New Land, Quests, Game Mode to Explore

    A new update released Thursday for pirate survival MMO “Atlas” is correcting issues found in the past three months and bringing new content for players to enjoy, according to a press release. Since its release under Steam Early Access in December, the reviews for “Atlas” have been “mostly negative” on the Steam Store, leading to [...]

  • 'Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice' Sold Over

    'Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice' Sold Over 2 Million Copies Worldwide in 10 Days

    “Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice” has sold more than 2 million copies worldwide in less than 10 days, according to publisher Activision. The challenging action game, which is sitting at a “Must Play” status on Metacritic and a 90+ review score, has been a massive success under those metrics. It was also the #1 viewed game [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad