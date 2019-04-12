Niantic Launches ‘Pokemon Go’ Photo Contest

A “Pokémon Go” photo contest kicks off next week giving contestants a chance to show off their favorite Pocket Monster buddies for a chance to win a bit of PokéStop fame or a paid trip to one of the year’s Pokémon Go fests.

The #GOsnapshot Challenge for “Pokémon Go,’ is broken down into three different “adventures” centered on taking pictures of your Pokémon, as detailed in a blog post by developer Niantic on Friday.

Adventure #1: Buddy Challenge

“It’s time for a photo shoot with your Buddy Pokémon! In this challenge, we’re looking for Trainers to show us photos that highlight the connection between them and their Buddy Pokémon. From your shared adventures at the park to some fun moments at home, we want to see what makes your Buddy Pokémon your buddy!”

Challenge Dates: April 15, 2019, to April 24, 2019

What to Do: Post your top three entries on Instagram or Twitter with the hashtags #GOsnapshot and #BuddyChallenge

Adventure #2: Habitat Challenge

“For our Habitat Challenge, we’re asking Trainers to take the best photos of Pokémon in their natural habitat! It’s time to learn more about your Pokémon, as understanding a Pokémon’s type and Pokédex information is an important factor in winning this challenge!”

Challenge Dates: April 29, 2019, to May 8, 2019

What to Do: Post your top three entries on Instagram or Twitter with the hashtags #GOsnapshot and #HabitatChallenge

Adventure #3: Go Create Challenge

“With GO Snapshot, there are almost no limits when it comes to where, when, and how you capture AR photos of your Pokémon. In our Go Create Challenge, we’re asking you to show us how innovative you can get with GO Snapshot. We can’t wait to see where your creativity takes you, Trainers!”

Challenge Dates: May 13, 2019, to May 22, 2019

What to Do: Post your top three entries on Instagram or Twitter with the hashtags #GOsnapshot and #GoCreateChallenge.

The “Pokemon Go” team will select a grand prize winner and two runners-up for each challenge based on “originality, creativity, and visual fun.”

Runners-up will win a special PokéStop featuring their winning photo that will remain no less than three months.

The grand prize winner for each challenge will receive the special PokéStop and be “whisked away” with travel and tickets to a 2019 Pokémon Go Fest of their choice!