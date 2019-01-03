×

Niantic Lands $190 Million Investment

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
Pokemon Go
CREDIT: Courtesy of Niantic

Niantic, Inc, the company behind massive augmented reality hit “Pokemon Go,” sold off an undisclosed amount of equity in the company for about $190 million, according to a filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission Thursday.

The investment comes following a rumor last month that the company was working to raise a new round of capital investment, increasing the Niantic’s valuation to $3.9 billion. The sale of the equity occurred on Dec. 20 for $190,552,365, according to the filing.

This latest investment brings the company’s total funding to $425 million.

While Niantic is working on other games, including “Harry Potter: Wizards Unite,” its chief money-maker continues to be “Pokemon Go.” Analysts at Sensor Tower estimate that the game made $795 million worldwide in 2018, a 35% increase over the previous year.

The free-to-play game features a microtransaction system of optional in-app purchases, something that has led to a steady income for Niantic. Since the release of “Pokémon Go” in 2016, the game is estimated to have a global gross revenue of $2.01 billion. Players spend roughly $2 million daily, with the majority of that money coming from the U.S. and Japan.

Popular on Variety

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Says Moms Will See 'Bird Box' and Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

More Gaming

  • Pokemon Go

    Niantic Lands $190 Million Investment

    Niantic, Inc, the company behind massive augmented reality hit “Pokemon Go,” sold off an undisclosed amount of equity in the company for about $190 million, according to a filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission Thursday. The investment comes following a rumor last month that the company was working to raise a new [...]

  • Nexon Founder Kim Jung-ju Selling Controlling

    Nexon Founder Kim Jung-ju Selling Controlling Stake in Company

    Kim Jung-ju, founder of South Korean video game company Nexon, is selling his controlling stake in the company to the tune of 10 trillion won ($8.9 billion). The news comes by way of Reuters, reported on Thursday. Jung-ju, the biggest stakeholder in Nexon holding company NXC Corp., has tapped Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank to [...]

  • 'Return of the Obra Dinn' Leads

    'Return of the Obra Dinn' Leads IGF Awards Nominees

    Lucas Pope’s excellent puzzle game/murder mystery “Return of the Obra Dinn” leads this year’s Independent Games Festival (IGF) Awards with a total five nominations, IGF announced on Thursday. “Obra Dinn” is Pope’s second commercial game. His first was the critically-acclaimed 2013 title “Papers, Please.” Set aboard a fictional East India Company ghost ship, “Obra Dinn” [...]

  • Las Vegas VR Center Opens at

    PlatformaVR Opens Location-Based VR Experience Center in Las Vegas in Time for CES

    Russia-based virtual reality (VR) startup PlatformaVR has opened its very first permanent U.S. outpost in Las Vegas, where it is offering visitors access to a total of three location-based VR experiences. The new location at the Avenue Shoppes at Bally’s Las Vegas opened just in time for next week’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES). “We are [...]

  • Nintendo New Year's Digital Sale Offers

    Nintendo Drops Massive Price Cuts on Top Switch, 3DS Games

    Nintendo is running a special New Year’s Digital Sale, where select games for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS are discounted from 10 percent to 67 percent off their normal prices. The sale runs from Jan. 3 through Jan. 10 at 8:50 a.m. PT, and includes a wide variety of different titles with deep discounts for [...]

  • Pokemon Go

    'Pokémon Go' Global Revenue Grew 37% in 2018 (Analyst)

    Niantic’s popular augmented reality game “Pokémon Go” made an estimated $795 million worldwide in 2018, a 35% increase over the previous year, according to market intelligence company Sensor Tower. The app was aided by a strong December, which saw global player spending on the App Store and Google Play exceed $75 million, Sensor Tower said. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad