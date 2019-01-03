Niantic Lands $190 Million Investment

Niantic, Inc, the company behind massive augmented reality hit “Pokemon Go,” sold off an undisclosed amount of equity in the company for about $190 million, according to a filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission Thursday.

The investment comes following a rumor last month that the company was working to raise a new round of capital investment, increasing the Niantic’s valuation to $3.9 billion. The sale of the equity occurred on Dec. 20 for $190,552,365, according to the filing.

This latest investment brings the company’s total funding to $425 million.

While Niantic is working on other games, including “Harry Potter: Wizards Unite,” its chief money-maker continues to be “Pokemon Go.” Analysts at Sensor Tower estimate that the game made $795 million worldwide in 2018, a 35% increase over the previous year.

The free-to-play game features a microtransaction system of optional in-app purchases, something that has led to a steady income for Niantic. Since the release of “Pokémon Go” in 2016, the game is estimated to have a global gross revenue of $2.01 billion. Players spend roughly $2 million daily, with the majority of that money coming from the U.S. and Japan.