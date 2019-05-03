×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Pokémon Go’ Developer Helps Clean Up 145 Tons of Trash For Earth Day 2019

By

Brittany's Most Recent Stories

View All

“Pokémon Go” developer Niantic worked with players and non-government organization to help remove 145 tons of trash in time for Earth Day 2019.

This is the second Earth Day in a row the creator of “Ingress” and “Pokémon Go” has worked to help make a difference by cleaning up communities across the globe. Niantic partnered with 46 organizations in 41 countries and 6 continents to help organize 17,000 players into cleaning squads comprised of players from both games.

The volunteers contributed 41,000 hours of their time combined to collect 145 tons of trash. Niantic got the ball rolling by offering players the chance to sign up to participate and nominate an organization of their choice to help “battle” issues like the damaged environment, ocean pollution, and other eco-crises by participating in Earth Day events.

“We’re astounded with how much everyone involved has achieved – an effort like this highlights how much impact people can have when they work together. Players worked in groups of 1 to 2,500, alongside government agencies, volunteer organizations, and fellow community members, creating incredible impact,” said Yennie Solheim Fuller, director of social impact at Niantic.

Related

By working to save the environment and volunteering, players were rewarded with in-game events in both “Ingress” and “Pokémon Go,” with a higher probability for heatsinks, multihacks, and shields for agents in “Ingress” and increased Pokémon appearances for luck trainers.

Niantic hasn’t officially announced plans for next year’s Earth Day, but given the success of this year’s efforts, it seems highly likely.

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More Gaming

  • "Pokémon Go" Developer Helps Clean Up

    'Pokémon Go' Developer Helps Clean Up 145 Tons of Trash For Earth Day 2019

    “Pokémon Go” developer Niantic worked with players and non-government organization to help remove 145 tons of trash in time for Earth Day 2019. This is the second Earth Day in a row the creator of “Ingress” and “Pokémon Go” has worked to help make a difference by cleaning up communities across the globe. Niantic partnered [...]

  • Viveport Infinity VR Subscription Service Not

    Oculus Quest Won't Have Viveport Infinity, the Netflix for VR

    Facebook’s new Oculus Quest headset is set to launch with a series of notable games and experiences later this month — but one key service will be missing: Viveport Infinity, HTC’s Netflix-like VR subscription service, won’t be available on the device. Viveport president Rikard Steiber first mentioned the missing support in a Reddit AMA interview [...]

  • 'Detective Pikachu' Director of Photography Thinks

    'Detective Pikachu' Director of Photography Not a Fan of 'Sonic' Trailer

    A lot of people have opinions about the “Sonic the Hedgehog” movie trailer that dropped on Tuesday, and none of them are good. That includes John Mathieson, the director of photography for rival video game-based movie “Pokémon: Detective Pikachu.” “Funny enough, I was offered [‘Sonic the Hedgehog’] and after watching the trailer I thought I’m [...]

  • 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 4'

    'Call of Duty: Black Ops 4' Brings Back Fan-Favorite Prop Hunt Mode

    The popular Prop Hunt mode is back in “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” alongside the game’s third major DLC update. The official “Call of Duty” Twitter account teased the mode’s return with a short video clip mimicking it and teasing that the team at developer Treyarch has been “practicing.” Prop Hunt is back, and [...]

  • 'Apex Legends' Bans 770,000 Alleged Cheaters

    'Apex Legends' Bans 770,000 Alleged Cheaters

    Respawn Entertainment has banned a total 770,000 alleged cheaters from its battle royale title “Apex Legends” since it launched three months ago, it said in a Reddit post on Thursday. Last month, the developer said it banned over 355,000 players for cheating and called its efforts an “ongoing war that we’ll need to continue to [...]

  • BioWare: 'We Remain 100% Committed' to

    BioWare: 'We Remain 100% Committed' to 'Anthem'

    BioWare isn’t giving up on its troubled online role-playing game “Anthem,” the studio assured fans on social media on Thursday. “We remain 100% committed to ‘Anthem’ and look forward to showing players the new content we are working on,” tweeted BioWare head of live service Chad Robertson. “We want to make sure we aren’t overpromising, [...]

  • Rage 2

    'Rage 2' System Requirements, You May Want to Sit Down

    Bethesda shared the official system requirements for its upcoming post-apocalyptic shooter “Rage 2,” and they’re quite demanding. Both minimum and recommended requirements for PC players were posted via Bethesda’s help pages and are as follows: Minimum A 64-bit processor and operating system is required OS: Windows 7, 8.1, or 10 (64-Bit version Processor: Intel Core [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad