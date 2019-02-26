‘Ni no Kuni II’ Gets New ‘Tale of a Timeless Tome’ DLC This March

“Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom” is getting a brand new chapter with new characters, missions, and battle content in the upcoming “Tale of a Timeless Tome” DLC.

The story will center around protagonist Evan as he investigates rumors about a mysterious rabbit clad in a tuxedo that’s appearing in others’ dreams. He takes to the Goldpaw Inn to investigate, but ends up falling asleep himself and waking up in a surreal dream world. Upon waking there, he encounters the rabbit others have spoken of. The rabbit introduces himself as the “conductor,” which only serves to complicate matters further.

For anyone who played through “Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch,” the Conductor will be familiar, though his role in the story is still open for interpretation at this point. His appearance will herald new story elements, however, and new Methods that can allow players to customize their preferred battle style. One, the new “Wizard’s Companion,” will be reminiscent of “Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch,” making this slice of DLC a nostalgic one for those who played through the original game and its sequel.

There will also be a new battle arena known as the Solosseum Slog, which lets players face off against “strong enemies” for new items as a reward. There are additional details on the way “soon,” according to Bandai Namco.

“The Tale of a Timeless Tome” debuts on March 19, 2019 for both PlayStation 4 and PC owners and it will run $14.99 on both platforms. It will be free for anyone who’s purchased the “Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom” season pass.