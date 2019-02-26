×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Ni no Kuni II’ Gets New ‘Tale of a Timeless Tome’ DLC This March

By

Brittany's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Bandai Namco

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom” is getting a brand new chapter with new characters, missions, and battle content in the upcoming “Tale of a Timeless Tome” DLC.

The story will center around protagonist Evan as he investigates rumors about a mysterious rabbit clad in a tuxedo that’s appearing in others’ dreams. He takes to the Goldpaw Inn to investigate, but ends up falling asleep himself and waking up in a surreal dream world. Upon waking there, he encounters the rabbit others have spoken of. The rabbit introduces himself as the “conductor,” which only serves to complicate matters further.

For anyone who played through “Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch,” the Conductor will be familiar, though his role in the story is still open for interpretation at this point. His appearance will herald new story elements, however, and new Methods that can allow players to customize their preferred battle style. One, the new “Wizard’s Companion,” will be reminiscent of “Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch,” making this slice of DLC a nostalgic one for those who played through the original game and its sequel.

There will also be a new battle arena known as the Solosseum Slog, which lets players face off against “strong enemies” for new items as a reward. There are additional details on the way “soon,” according to Bandai Namco.

“The Tale of a Timeless Tome” debuts on March 19, 2019 for both PlayStation 4 and PC owners and it will run $14.99 on both platforms. It will be free for anyone who’s purchased the “Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom” season pass.

Popular on Variety

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

More Gaming

  • 'Ni no Kuni II' Gets New

    'Ni no Kuni II' Gets New 'Tale of a Timeless Tome' DLC This March

    “Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom” is getting a brand new chapter with new characters, missions, and battle content in the upcoming “Tale of a Timeless Tome” DLC. The story will center around protagonist Evan as he investigates rumors about a mysterious rabbit clad in a tuxedo that’s appearing in others’ dreams. He takes to [...]

  • THQ Nordic

    THQ Nordic Apologizes For Ill-Conceived 8chan AMA

    Video game publisher THQ Nordic is apologizing after facing some blowback from the games industry following its decision to host an Ask-Me-Anything (AMA) on the notorious imageboard site 8chan. “I personally agreed to this AMA without doing my proper due diligence to understand the history and the controversy of the site. I do not condone [...]

  • Blizzard Discusses 'Overwatch's' Baptiste Skills, Story,

    Why 'Overwatch's' New Hero, Baptiste, Was Codenamed Gadget

    The latest hero to join Blizzard’s “Overwatch” is a combat medic with an intriguing past and such a diverse arsenal of weapons and abilities that internally he was referred to as gadget, Blizzard said in a recent interview. Baptiste goes live on the public test region servers Tuesday. “His inspiration was that we wanted to [...]

  • Indie Megabooth Returns to GDC 2019

    Indie Megabooth Returns to GDC 2019 With 24 Diverse Titles

    The Indie Megabooth returns to the Game Developers Conference this year and it’s showcasing 24 playable titles throughout the event, organizers announced on Tuesday. It will feature a dozen titles on Monday, Mar. 18 and Tuesday, Mar. 19 during GDC. Then, it will host a fresh batch of twelve more curated indie games Wednesday, Mar. [...]

  • New Documentary Reveals More Details About

    New Documentary Reveals More Details About Co-Op Horror FPS 'GTFO'

    Indie developer 10 Chambers Collective revealed more details about its upcoming co-operative horror FPS “GTFO” in a new behind-the-scenes documentary on Tuesday. “GTFO” is about four scavengers trapped in an underground complex by a mysterious entity called the Warden. Each day, they’re forced to explore their subterranean prison and retrieve items or complete objectives for [...]

  • Nintendo Is Holding A 'Pokémon'-Themed Direct

    Nintendo Is Holding a 'Pokémon'-Themed Direct Tomorrow

    Nintendo is holding a very brief Direct video presentation on Wednesday, Feb. 27 at 6 a.m. PT, it announced on Tuesday. It will last roughly seven minutes and focus on the “Pokémon” franchise. This means we’re likely going to learn more about the eighth generation “Pokémon” game that’s coming out later this year. Nintendo first [...]

  • 'Diablo 3' Designer Suggests Loot Changes

    'Diablo 3' Designer Suggested How to Fix 'Anthem' Loot

    Former “Diablo 3” designer Travis Day suggested changes Bioware could make to its loot system in the AnthemTheGame Subreddit post on Saturday. Day wrote that he’s enjoying “Anthem,” but that the latest action RPG from Bioware “seems to fall into a number of reward system related traps.” The initial problem Day pointed out is what [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad