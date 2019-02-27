×
EA, Amazon, Comcast Submit Bids for Nexon Holding Firm (Report)

CREDIT: Nexon

Korean gaming firm Nexon’s holding firm NXC Corp is up for grabs and currently has bids from Amazon, Comcast, and Electronic Arts, according to a Wednesday report from Maeil Business Newspaper via Reuters.

Nexon is the gaming firm which owns game publisher Nexon America Inc., which published several popular online PC games, including “Maple Story,” “Maple Story 2,” “Hyper Universe,” “Mabinogi,” and “Riders of Icarus.” Nexon also has many mobile titles through its publishing labels Nexon Company and Nexon M, including “AxE: Alliance vs Empire,” “Marvel Battle Lines,” and “MapleStory M.”

Amazon.com Inc., Comcast Corp, and Electronic Arts Inc. have all submitted initial bids for NXC Corp, according to “investment banking sources” of Maeil.

Kim Jung-ju, Nexon’s founder, intends to sell 98.64% stake in NXC Corp, information which Reuters previously credited to South Korean media reports. South Korea tech company Netmarble, which is behind games like “Tera M,” the mobile game based on the popular PC MMORPG, previously submitted a letter of intent to buy NXC Corp, according to a ” source familiar with the matter.” The same source also noted that Kakao, a Korean company behind a popular messaging service, KakaoTalk and KakaoGames also submitted a letter of intent to purchase the holding firm. Another bid for acquisition was said to be submitted by MBK Partners, a private equity fund.

Nexon, EA, and Comcast did not immediately respond to Variety’s request for comment. Amazon declined to respond, with a spokesperson stating that the company does not comment on rumors or speculation.

