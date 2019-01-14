New York Game Awards Journalism Noms Include Riot Games, Telltale Games Exposes

Examinations of video game culture, toxic studios, and fraudulent high scores are among the exposes nominated for this year’s annual New York Game Awards journalism honors.

The Knickerbocker Award for Best Games Journalism is presented each year by the New York Videogame Critics Circle during its annual video game awards show at the SVA Theater in New York City.

The Nominees for this year’s Knickerbocker Award for Best Games Journalism are:

Variety recently named D’Anastasio one of the most influential people in the game industry for her work uncovering the toxicity at Riot Games, the company behind massive international success “League of Legends.”

This year’s Knickerbocker will be presented by Chris Suellentrop, a former New York Times and Rolling Stone video game critic and now the senior editor for Politico Magazine.

“The Knickerbocker Award has become one of the most anticipated of our New York Game Awards,” said New York Game Awards founder Harold Goldberg. “Nick Capozzoli, our journalism committee chair, works all year on updating a list of potential nominees. His team adds and whittles down the many possibilities for our general membership to vote upon in late December. It’s a challenging task because this year has been particularly good for games journalism.”

New York Videogame Critics Circle members vote on the nominees and aren’t eligible for the award, they also cannot vote for staff at their respective sites, under the guidelines.

Tickets for the eighth annual New York Game Awards are now on sale. This year’s show will feature live music and comedy, trailer premiers, the video game awards and the presentation of the Legend Award.

This year’s Legend Award winner is Variety 500 honoree Jade Raymond.