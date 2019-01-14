×

New York Game Awards Journalism Noms Include Riot Games, Telltale Games Exposes

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: New York Game Critics Circle

Examinations of video game culture, toxic studios, and fraudulent high scores are among the exposes nominated for this year’s annual New York Game Awards journalism honors.

The Knickerbocker Award for Best Games Journalism is presented each year by the New York Videogame Critics Circle during its annual video game awards show at the SVA Theater in New York City.

The Nominees for this year’s Knickerbocker Award for Best Games Journalism are:

Variety recently named D’Anastasio one of the most influential people in the game industry for her work uncovering the toxicity at Riot Games, the company behind massive international success “League of Legends.”

This year’s Knickerbocker will be presented by Chris Suellentrop, a former New York Times and Rolling Stone video game critic and now the senior editor for Politico Magazine.

“The Knickerbocker Award has become one of the most anticipated of our New York Game Awards,” said New York Game Awards founder Harold Goldberg. “Nick Capozzoli, our journalism committee chair, works all year on updating a list of potential nominees. His team adds and whittles down the many possibilities for our general membership to vote upon in late December. It’s a challenging task because this year has been particularly good for games journalism.”

New York Videogame Critics Circle members vote on the nominees and aren’t eligible for the award, they also cannot vote for staff at their respective sites, under the guidelines.

Tickets for the eighth annual New York Game Awards are now on sale. This year’s show will feature live music and comedy, trailer premiers, the video game awards and the presentation of the Legend Award.

This year’s Legend Award winner is Variety 500 honoree Jade Raymond.

Popular on Variety

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

More Gaming

  • Verizon Reportedly Working on Cloud Gaming

    Verizon Reportedly Working on Cloud Gaming Service

    Verizon is currently alpha testing its own game streaming service, according to The Verge. Verizon Gaming is currently up and running on the Nvidia Shield set-top box and will eventually make its way to Android smartphones, The Verge said. Games on the service can be played with a paired Xbox One controller. Although Verizon has [...]

  • A still fromThe Magic Life of

    Sundance Premiere 'The Magic Life of V' Explores Live Action Role-Playing

    “The Magic Life of V,” a new documentary that explores the world of LARPing (live-action role-playing), is debuting at the upcoming Sundance Film Festival. The film follows a young woman named Veera who uses LARPing as a form of escapism to combat the psychological issues she faces during her everyday life. Growing up dealing with [...]

  • New York Game Awards Journalism Noms

    New York Game Awards Journalism Noms Include Riot Games, Telltale Games Exposes

    Examinations of video game culture, toxic studios, and fraudulent high scores are among the exposes nominated for this year’s annual New York Game Awards journalism honors. The Knickerbocker Award for Best Games Journalism is presented each year by the New York Videogame Critics Circle during its annual video game awards show at the SVA Theater [...]

  • GameWorks Adds Esports Lounges to Four

    GameWorks Adds Esports Lounges to Four More Locations

    Food and entertainment venue GameWorks is rolling out esports lounges to four more locations across the U.S., it announced on Monday. GameWorks already has lounges in Las Vegas, Denver, and Seattle. Over the next few months, it will expand them to its venues in Chesapeake, Va., Schaumburg, Ill., Minneapolis, Minn., and Newport, Ky. It plans [...]

  • Mom of 'Fortnite' Superfan Orange Shirt

    Mom of 'Fortnite' Superfan Orange Shirt Kid Sues Epic Over Use of His Dance

    The mother of the young boy affectionately known as Orange Shirt Kid, whose awkward “Orange Justice” dance won over so many “Fortnite” players they convinced Epic Games to put it into the game, is now suing the studio over its inclusion. While this is just the latest in a strong of plaintiff’s going after Epic [...]

  • Awesome Games Done Quick 2019 Raised

    Awesome Games Done Quick 2019 Raised $2.39 Million for Prevent Cancer

    Charity fundraising organization Games Done Quick raised over $2 million dollars for the Prevent Cancer Foundation in an event that concluded on Sunday, according to a press release. Games Done Quick (GDQ) raises money through speedrunning, which is when players complete video games within seemingly impossible time constraints in an attempt to break records.  Many [...]

  • Improbable Urges Unity to Rectify "Farcical"

    Improbable Urges Unity to Rectify "Farcical" Situation for Devs

    Improbable is urging Unity to clarify its terms of service or to otherwise unsuspend the SpatialOS developer’s license, according to a blog post titled “A final statement on SpatialOS and Unity”. Improbable maintains its Unity license and access are still suspended, following a public statement issued by Unity which states that legacy developers can still [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad