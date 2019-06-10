New ‘Shenmue III’ Trailer Drops as Suzuki Says “Work is Nearly Over”

A new trailer heavy on cutscenes for “Shenmue III” was revealed on Monday during the PC Gaming Show.

Creator Yu Suzuki presented the latest trailer himself, and said that “The work is nearly over” on the upcoming game. You can watch the new “Shenmue III” trailer right here, it’s posted above.

While the game is set for a November release, we still don’t have a clear look at gameplay. Still, it’s exciting for “Shenmue” fans to get a new trailer, as the third installment of the game is a long time coming.

This story is developing.

