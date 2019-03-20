×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

New Oculus Rift S Won’t Require External Sensors Hits Spring 2019 For $399

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All

The redesigned Oculus Rift S won’t require external sensors to work, features a higher resolution display, improved optics, and the ability to quickly see the real world around a user through the headset’s built-in cameras.

The new Rift hits this spring for $399, Oculus announced Wednesday.

The headset is named the S rather than the Oculus Rift 2 because while it is an across the board improvement, it’s not a fundamental shift in the technology. That also means that the full existing game library will work on the new headset and new titles will continue to work on the original Rift model. The current Oculus Rift will no longer be manufactured and the company believes the existing stock will soon be sold out.

The redesign of the Oculus Rift started with Oculus partnering up with LenovoTM to design the new look and feel of the Oculus Rift 2. The headset uses a ring that slips over the user’s head and a deal in the back to tighten the fit. A button under the display can be used to pull or push the headset into the user’s face. The new design is among the most comfortable I’ve felt, with better weight distribution, light blocking, and ease of use. A single 5-meter cable also makes storage a bit simpler. The Rift S uses the same integrated audio system as the Oculus Quest and Oculus Go, with a headphone jack that lets you use your own headphones if you prefer.

The headset weighs a touch more than the original Rift, though the company didn’t specify exactly how much more. The display is a single fast-switch LCD with digital IPD adjust, featuring 1280×1440 per eye resolution (2560×1440 total) at 80hz.

Related

The biggest change for the Oculus Rift S is that it uses the company’s six-degrees-of-freedom, inside-out tracking tech. That means you no longer have to set up external trackers. Instead, the system uses five sensors built into the sides, front and top of the headset to track movement. The system also uses redesigned Oculus Touch controllers to work with the new headset, flipping the loop of plastic from running under the knuckles to above the thumb so it works with the headset’s built-in cameras. Unfortunately, that means existing Rift Touch controllers won’t work with the Oculus Rift S.

The Oculus Rift S’s new hardware also allows for some important software improvements. Most notable is the ability to set up the guardian system much faster. Users just point and draw a line on the ground around them to set up when they are alerted that they’re getting close to the edge of their play space. It appears to be a much faster process than the system used with the original Rift. The Rift S will also sport a new feature called Passthrough+ which enables a true stereo-correct view of the world around you delivered through the lens’ of the system. The view is black and white but is designed to allow you to quickly interact with the world, like grabbing a chair or talking to someone.

Popular on Variety

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

More Digital

  • Oculus Rift S Won't Require External

    New Oculus Rift S Won't Require External Sensors Hits Spring 2019 For $399

    The redesigned Oculus Rift S won’t require external sensors to work, features a higher resolution display, improved optics, and the ability to quickly see the real world around a user through the headset’s built-in cameras. The new Rift hits this spring for $399, Oculus announced Wednesday. The headset is named the S rather than the [...]

  • HTC Vive Headset

    Doctors Look to Virtual Reality to Treat Chronic Pain

    Virtual reality is a technology with seemingly limitless potential, not just in the gaming space, but across a range of industries. The health field, in particular, is interested in the potential applications of VR tech to assist patients suffering from chronic pain. In his talk at GDC, David Putrino, Ph.D., walked through his organization’s efforts [...]

  • Game Industry Has Mixed Reactions to

    Game Industry Has Mixed Reactions to Google Stadia

    Google’s new game streaming platform Stadia made its debut at GDC. Although still missing some intangible details (namely, pricing or a launch date), publishers and developers still have thoughts on this ambitious attempt at bringing streaming to the mainstream. Stadia debuted with Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed as a key franchise for the platform. Ubisoft co-founder Yves [...]

  • EU Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager,

    Google Fined $1.7 Billion by E.U. for Blocking Rival Online Advertisers

    The European Commission has fined Google €1.49 billion ($1.7 billion) for breaching E.U. antitrust rules by preventing rivals from placing their search advertisements on third-party websites. The Alphabet unit has now been hit with nearly $9.4 billion in fines by the E.U. antitrust regulator within the past two years. The regulator said Wednesday that Google, [...]

  • FilMart: Viu Uploads 'No Sleep, No

    FilMart: Viu Uploads 'No Sleep, No FOMO' Reality Show for Millennials

    “No Sleep No FOMO” is an eight-episode pan-regional travelog show that Asian streaming firm Viu hopes will help it win over more millennial generation audiences. It harnesses the potential of local social media celebrities and their 12 million followers. The show features “Running Man” star Kim Jong-kook, Korean musician Eric Nam and Singapore actor Paul [...]

  • ‘Wonder Park’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad

    ‘Wonder Park’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending for the Fourth Week in a Row

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Paramount Pictures claims the top spot in spending for the fourth week in row with “Wonder Park.” Ads placed for the animated film had an estimated media value of $5.18 million through Sunday for 1,718 national [...]

  • Chinese Tech Firm Huawei Seeks Content

    Beleaguered Chinese Tech Firm Huawei Seeks Content for Expansion Into Southeast Asia

    One of the most surprising first-time attendees at FilMart is Chinese tech giant Huawei, which has come to Hong Kong to acquire the video content it needs to support its strategy of expansion into Southeast Asia. The company is currently embroiled in a PR nightmare as it defends itself against accusations that its equipment could [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad