‘District 9’ Director Neill Blomkamp Is Teasing An ‘Anthem’ Project

“District 9” director Neill Blomkamp is teasing some type of involvement with the upcoming Electronic Arts and BioWare project “Anthem.”

The filmmaker took to Twitter on Monday morning with an image of a Javelin suit from the game, which releases later this month, along with the caption “Been working on something new. Really excited to share this soon! #anthemgame” in an apparent nod to some sort of work he’s contributed to the title. He didn’t elaborate on what could possibly be coming other than that simple statement, referring to “something new.”

In the past, Blomkamp directed a few short films for “Halo 3,” which could be the case here. Given that “Anthem” is a narrative-heavy project, the possibility of adding more lore to the package is high, especially from a seasoned director like Blomkamp. There’s also the possibility that Blomkamp could potentially direct a live-action commercial for the game.

Nothing has been confirmed just yet, but “Anthem” is on its way out to the public soon, with a full release planned for Feb. 22 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. The game follows characters known as Freelancers, who tackle missions solo or with up to three players while wearing fully customizable Javelin exosuits.

It’s a significant departure from BioWare’s previous games, and will contain various branching choices and game paths for different players. Variety did a deep dive on the game, which you can read ahead of the official release.