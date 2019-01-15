NBA, NBPA, and 2K Announce Global Partnership Extension

The National Basketball Association (NBA), National Basketball Players Association (NBPA), and 2K announced a significant, long-term global partnership extension on Tuesday.

The new agreement is based on the success of “NBA 2K,” the critically-acclaimed, top-selling NBA-based video game series that’s been running for nearly 20 years. The series has sold over 86 million units worldwide since its inception, with the latest entry “NBA 2K19” out now on store shelves. Previously, “NBA 2K18” set a series record with 10 million units sold.

“The NBA has been an outstanding partner throughout the history of the NBA 2K franchise, contributing significantly to its unparalleled success and the ability to grow its audience around the world across a myriad of platforms and offerings,” said Take-Two Interactive chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick.

The “NBA 2K” basketball series is a popular favorite among sports video games fans, but there are other parts to this partnership as well. It includes “NBA 2K Online” and “NBA 2K Online 2,” which combined have about 40 million registered users and share the #1 PC online sports game in China. The “NBA 2K” portfolio has grown as well, with the launch of “NBA 2K Playgrounds 2,” “NBA 2K Mobile,” and May 2018’s launch of “NBA 2K League.”

The partners have yet to announce what’s next for the “NBA 2K” series beyond its annual installments. “NBA 2K19” is currently available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile devices.