‘My Friend Pedro’ Looks Absolutely Bananas

A new trailer for “My Friend Pedro” dropped Thursday, and it shows off the nonstop sidescrolling action players can expect in the upcoming game.

You can see the action for yourself, above— and listen, as the wild action is set at a breathless pace matched only by the game’s soundtrack.

The trailer is aptly titled “Release Date Hype Train,” both because the shooting and acrobatic action is all taking place on (and on top of) a train but also because the release date is approaching fast, at June 20.

“‘My Friend Pedro’ is a violent ballet about friendship, imagination, and one man’s struggle to obliterate anyone in his path at the behest of a sentient banana,” according to the Steam description for the game,”The strategic use of split aiming, slow motion, and the ol’ stylish window breach create one sensational action sequence after another in an explosive battle through the violent underworld.”

This game will be the latest from Devolver Digital. The publisher has a reputation for not taking itself too seriously (which is why its E3 press conference is sure to be fun) which could be why “My Friend Pedro” pulls off its wild and, well, kind of weird aesthetic so well.

“My Friend Pedro” hits the Nintendo Switch and PC on June 20, and pre-orders can be placed on the Nintendo eShop and on Steam for PC. Pre-orders will get 15% off the list price on both platforms.