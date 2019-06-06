×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘My Friend Pedro’ Looks Absolutely Bananas

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All
My-Friend-Pedro-Key-Art
CREDIT: Devolver Digital

A new trailer for “My Friend Pedro” dropped Thursday, and it shows off the nonstop sidescrolling action players can expect in the upcoming game.

You can see the action for yourself, above— and listen, as the wild action is set at a breathless pace matched only by the game’s soundtrack.

The trailer is aptly titled “Release Date Hype Train,” both because the shooting and acrobatic action is all taking place on (and on top of) a train but also because the release date is approaching fast, at June 20.

“‘My Friend Pedro’ is a violent ballet about friendship, imagination, and one man’s struggle to obliterate anyone in his path at the behest of a sentient banana,” according to the Steam description for the game,”The strategic use of split aiming, slow motion, and the ol’ stylish window breach create one sensational action sequence after another in an explosive battle through the violent underworld.”

This game will be the latest from Devolver Digital. The publisher has a reputation for not taking itself too seriously (which is why its E3 press conference is sure to be fun) which could be why “My Friend Pedro” pulls off its wild and, well, kind of weird aesthetic so well.

“My Friend Pedro” hits the Nintendo Switch and PC on June 20, and pre-orders can be placed on the Nintendo eShop and on Steam for PC. Pre-orders will get 15% off the list price on both platforms.

More Actors on Actors:

  • Michelle Williams Wanted More Input After

    Michelle Williams Says 'Dawson's Creek' Was 'a Little Bit Like a Factory Job': 'It Was Formulaic'

  • Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas &

    Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas & Benicio Del Toro (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson

    Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson & Ellen Pompeo (Full Video)

  • Ellen Pompeo Actors on Actors

    Ellen Pompeo on Achieving Equal Pay: 'Closed Mouths Don't Get Fed'

  • Michael Douglas Says Steven Spielberg Blocked

    Michael Douglas Says Steven Spielberg Stopped Him From Receiving a Cannes Award for 'Behind the Candelabra'

  • Julia Roberts On the Dark, Original

    Julia Roberts on ‘Pretty Woman’s’ Original Violent Ending

  • Why Julia Roberts Never Thought of

    Why Julia Roberts Never Thought of Herself as ‘America’s Sweetheart’

  • Patricia Arquette Actors on Actors Nude

    Patricia Arquette on Overcoming Her Fear of Nude Scenes

  • Emilia Clarke Actors on Actors 2019

    Emilia Clarke’s Biggest ‘Game of Thrones’ Regret

  • Emilia Clarke AoA

    Emilia Clarke Had to Be Sewn Into Her 'Game of Thrones' Costume

More Gaming

  • My-Friend-Pedro-Key-Art

    'My Friend Pedro' Looks Absolutely Bananas

    A new trailer for “My Friend Pedro” dropped Thursday, and it shows off the nonstop sidescrolling action players can expect in the upcoming game. You can see the action for yourself, above— and listen, as the wild action is set at a breathless pace matched only by the game’s soundtrack. The trailer is aptly titled [...]

  • Soon Players Can Enjoy 'Destiny 2'

    Soon Players Can Enjoy 'Destiny 2' on Steam— For Free

    Soon players can enjoy “Destiny 2” for free and it’s also coming to Steam, as revealed during Bungie’s livestream on Thursday. As a part of Bungie’s vision for players to enjoy “Destiny 2” anytime and anywhere, the game is coming to Google Stadia but it’s also going to have a new pricing scheme and a [...]

  • Advncr Expands to North America With

    Advncr Expands to U.S. With Video Game Industry Vets Wade Beckett, Blair Herter

    Advncr, the recently rebranded umbrella group that houses digital media and video game focused marketing groups and content agencies Attention Seekers, AD+D, and Outsiders, is expanding to North America under the guidance of video game industry vets Wade Beckett and Blair Herter. Advncr U.S. will work with partners to create top quality events, content, and [...]

  • Stadia Won't Support Hawaii at Launch,

    Stadia Won't Support Hawaii at Launch, And Other Stadia Surprises

    The second of three big Google Stadia reveals hit Thursday, detailing the upcoming game cloud service’s pricing, release date and approach to game ownership. But there were a slew of tiny details that also came out in the presentation, through the official website, and as part of some of the FAQ’s created by Google Stadia. [...]

  • 'Baldur's Gate III' Officially in Development

    'Baldur's Gate III' Officially in Development at Larian Studios

    Larian Studios, the developer behind the critically acclaimed “Divinity: Original Sin” series of role-playing games, is working on “Baldur’s Gate III” for PC and Google Stadia, it announced during the first ever Stadia Connect livestream on Thursday. The first “Baldur’s Gate” launched in 1998 and was originally developed by BioWare. It’s widely considered one of [...]

  • Google's Stadia is More Platform-Agnostic Store

    Google's Stadia Launches in November, More Store Than Netflix

    Google’s Stadia is a free online-only platform agnostic cloud gaming service built around the notion of purchasing games ala cart, though it will include a paid  “Pro” service that offers some free titles and higher visual fidelity when you play the games you own, the company announced Thursday Stadia launches in November with more than [...]

  • valient-effort-screenshot

    'Valiant Effort' Bringing WWII Air Crew Action to PC

    “Valiant Effort,” an upcoming PC game that takes players into the skies of occupied Europe during WWII, was announced earlier this month by developer Sharp End Studio. A short teaser trailer for the game was released on Wednesday, which you can watch above. It doesn’t reveal much, but gives a glimpse of the tone of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad