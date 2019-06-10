My Arcade And Bionic Bring Retro Collectibles, Switch Innovations to E3

Gaming collectibles creator My Arcade and games accessories manufacturer Bionik are presenting a new lineup of retro mini-arcades and innovative Nintendo Switch accessories, respectively, at E3 this week.

My Arcade will be showing off its portable retro console Retro Champ, available for $79.99, which plays both NES and Famicom cartridges while also supporting HDMI output for at home. The console features a 7-inch screen, up to five hours of battery life, and a built-in cartridge cleaning kit.

Also coming from My Arcade is the Space Invaders Micro Player, developed in collaboration with partner Taito. This Micro Player stands at 6.75 inches and features a 2.75 inch screen, volume control and retro cabinet artwork. The Jaleco Pocket Player will also be on show and is packed with Jaleco classic sports games.

Bionik’s four new Nintendo Switch accessories feature a controller for PC and Android devices. The Nintendo Switch Chat Mixer is their solution for in-game chat audio on Switch, functioning as a Bluetooth receiver and transmitter and integrating with the Switch Online App so that players can hear and control voice chat and in-game audio from a single source.

The Nintendo Switch BT Audio Sync lets gamers use up to two wireless Bluetooth headphones of their choice with the Switch, with a range of up 32 feet. The Nintendo Switch Power Commuter is a carrying bag with a 10,000 mAh battery to charge on the go. Finally, the Falcon Controller for PC and Android features “high-quality components, trigger lock system, and highly programmable rear paddles” for full customization.

E3 2019 is coming to Los Angeles on June 11 through 13, and we’ll cover all the highlights of the event here at Variety.