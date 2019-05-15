VR Game ‘Moss’ Celebrates Oculus Quest Launch With Free Update

Polyarc is celebrating the release of the Oculus Quest with a free update for its VR adventure title “Moss,” it announced on Tuesday.

Twilight Garden is a new chapter in “Moss’s” story that introduces more story, puzzles, combat, weaponry, and player interactions. Oculus Quest players can download the DLC on May 21, coinciding with the headset’s launch. PlayStation VR, Oculus Rift/S, HTC Vive, and Windows MR owners will get the update in June.

In “Moss,” the player guides a mouse named Quill who’s on a quest to save his or her uncle. They can also manipulate the game world to solve puzzles. The Twilight Garden DLC adds portals that lead to the new content.

“The Quest is a game changer for the VR industry, and something we’ve been eagerly anticipating as developers specializing in VR content. Its wireless head and hand tracking technology allows full immersion in another world, simply by picking up and putting on a headset, regardless of where you are,” said Josh Stiksma, principal designer at Polyarc. “Now you can explore the whimsical fairytale from home or on the go as you travel, commute, and visit friends or family. In addition, to make this experience even more magical, we’ve updated the game. Players may now discover and explore new content hidden within the world of ‘Moss.’”

The Oculus Quest is a standalone virtual reality device powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset and 4GB of RAM. It comes in a 64GB version for $399 and a 128GB version for $499.