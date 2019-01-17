‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Reveal Introduces New Mechanics, Characters

Creator Ed Boon took to the stage during Thursday’s “Mortal Kombat 11” community reveal event to debut the first footage of the game.

The event kicked things off with a heated match between Scorpion and returning character Baraka. The game will include familiar returning characters as well as new faces. The first seven characters revealed include Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Raiden, Sonya, Baraka, Skarlet, and Geras. Geras is a new fighter who can manipulate time. Baraka previously did not appear in “Mortal Kombat X.”

Character Variations introduced in “Mortal Kombat X,” will return, which gives three versions of every single character. Mortal Kombat 11 will feature custom variations that players can create themselves, as demonstrated during the stream.

Developer NetherRealm Studios revealed its upcoming fighting game during the hotly-anticipated event at a worldwide premiere on Thursday. Events surrounding the reveal were scheduled for the better part of the day, with a pre-show kicking off at 10:30 a.m. PST and the main show beginning at 11 a.m. PST. The event streamed live from Los Angeles and London, with differing post-show content including interviews with pro players, celebrities, and other local flavor added in for good measure.

“Mortal Kombat 11” was originally announced at December’s “The Game Awards 2018,” where a debut trailer showed off a gory scuffle between seminal series favorites Raiden and Scorpion. Accompanied by a new track by rapper 21 Savage called “Immortal,” the footage highlighted some violent fighting moves and an interesting tidbit that sparked discussion among fans: why were there two different Scorpions locked in battle, including one from an earlier “Mortal Kombat” entry.

“Mortal Kombat 11” is currently set to debut on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC on Apr. 23, 2019.

Developing…