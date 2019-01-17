×
Watch the ‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Reveal Here

CREDIT: NetherRealm Studios

NetherRealm Studios will reveal new details for “Mortal Kombat 11” via livestream Thursday, according to its official Twitch channel.

NetherRealm Studios is the developer behind the upcoming latest installment to the “Mortal Kombat” series, which will be published by Warner Bros. Interactive.

The studio plans to reveal key details for the upcoming fighting game during its livestream, called The Reveal. The show should give new details such as returning characters (perhaps even new characters?) who will make the roster, new features coming to the game, and the first look at gameplay.

The info we have for “Mortal Kombat 11” is relatively limited. We got a release date and a trailer during The Game Awards last year. We also learned of a feature which will allow players to customize their fighters. The trailer from last year shows off the ultra-violent action players have come to expect from the series in the form of a fight between classic characters Scorpion and Raiden. What other characters will join in the fight and what moves they will bring are some of the questions we’ll hope to have answers to on Thursday.

Want to watch the broadcast? You can watch it right here on Variety, courtesy of the Twitch livestream, below. The Reveal begins at 10:30 a.m. PST on Thursday.

“Mortal Kombat 11” is coming April 23 to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

