×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Months After Layoffs, Activision-Blizzard Announces Cash Dividends For Stockholders

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Activision

Three months after announcing mass layoffs at the company, Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick said Thursday that the company outperformed its outlook, making progress against that plan, and declared a cash dividend for common shareholders.

Net revenue for the quarter was $1.83 billion, down from $1.97 billion for the same period last year, the company reported in its first-quarter earnings report. The Board of Directors also declared a cash dividend of $0.37 per common share, payable on May 9, 2019 to shareholders on March 28, 2019, up 9% from 2018.

The plan outlined in February included laying off about 775 people — 8% of its 9,600-person staff — as it refocused its efforts on its Call of Duty, Candy Crush, Overwatch, Warcraft, Hearthstone and Diablo franchises.

At the time, the company called the move a de-prioritizing of initiatives that didn’t meet expectations. CEO Bobby Kotick said that the cuts would come from support staff while the company consolidates its commercial operations and reorganizes its marketing initiatives. Activision will be instead investing more in live services, Battle.net, eSports, and advertising efforts.

Related

The company added it would be increasing development resources by 20 percent in 2019 on those franchises it is now focusing on. “The company will fund this greater investment by de-prioritizing initiatives that are not meeting expectations and reducing certain non-development and administrative-related costs across the business,” the publisher said in its earnings release.”

In Thursday’s earnings report, Kotick noted that the company is continuing to “enhance our leadership position in esports.” He pointed to strong growth in Overwatch League viewership and “enthusiastic demand for our professional, city-based Call of Duty league franchises.”

Activision announced on Thursday that it has sold the first five Call of Duty teams in Atlanta, Dallas, New York, Paris and Toronto to owners who “recognize the scale of the opportunity from their partnerships with us on the ‘Overwatch League.’”

While Activision Blizzard is moving forward with its plan to invest in increased development on their internally-owned franchise, as well as investing in platform expansion on PC and mobile and new geographies, that is all meant to “bear fruit in the future.”

Currently, the company remains focused on delivering in the near-term.

In reporting its earnings Thursday, Activision Blizzard pointed out that the company had 345 million monthly active users across the quarter, a bulk of which — 272 million — came from King. King’s user count was up for the second quarter in a row, thanks to the success of “Candy Crush Friends Saga,” according to the company.

The company also noted that “Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice” sold more than two million copies in less than 10 days and that the second season of the Overwatch League started in February to sell-out crowds at the Blizzard Arena. Viewership hours for the second season to date are over 30% higher than in the first season, according to the company.

Developing.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More Gaming

  • Months After Layoffs, Activision-Blizzard Announces Cash

    Months After Layoffs, Activision-Blizzard Announces Cash Dividends For Stockholders

    Three months after announcing mass layoffs at the company, Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick said Thursday that the company outperformed its outlook, making progress against that plan, and declared a cash dividend for common shareholders. Net revenue for the quarter was $1.83 billion, down from $1.97 billion for the same period last year, the company [...]

  • Activision Reveals First Five 'Call of

    Activision Reveals First Five 'Call of Duty' Esports League Teams

    The first five teams for Activision’s upcoming “Call of Duty” Esports League have been revealed. During the Activision Blizzard 2019 earnings call, the initial round of teams was announced, with teams based in Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, New York, NY, Paris, France, and Toronto, Canada. Atlanta Esports Ventures, Envy Gaming, Inc., Sterling.VC, c0ntact Gaming, LLC., [...]

  • 'Path of Exile' Lead on Crunch:

    'Path of Exile' Lead on Crunch: 'I Will Not Run This Company That Way'

    “Path of Exile” lead developer Chris Wilson doesn’t want to make his employees crunch to put out updates for the online action role-playing game. That’s according to a lengthy Reddit post Wilson published on Wednesday addressing some concerns the community has about the game’s ongoing development. “Some studios make their teams work 14 hour days [...]

  • Google Releases Free 'Detective Pikachu' Playmoji

    Google Releases Free 'Detective Pikachu' Playmoji Pack

    In celebration of “Detective Pikachu’s” impending debut, Google has released a new series of “Pokemon” Playmoji for Android devices. The “Playground: Pokemon Detective Pikachu” app, available only for Android users, is a free set of assets and “playgrounds” that include Detective Pikachu, Jigglypuff, Charizard, and Mr. Mime characters that users can arrange in digital scenes [...]

  • Niantic Reveals Additional 'Pokémon Go' Fest

    Niantic Reveals Additional 'Pokémon Go' Fest Germany Details

    Niantic lined out plans and ticketing information for its upcoming “Pokemon Go” Fest in Dortmund this July, including what lies in wait for eager Trainers. The festival, which takes place from July 4 through July 7 at Westfalenpark in Dortmund, Germany, will feature a multitude of different events. There will be four unique “Pokemon Go”-themed [...]

  • Palmer Luckey Oculus Founder Palmer Luckey

    Oculus Founder Palmer Luckey Gives Quest Headset a Thumbs-Up

    Oculus founder and former Facebook employee Palmer Luckey took to Twitter Wednesday night to express his support for the Oculus Quest, Facebook’s latest VR headset that will go on sale later this month. “I endorse Oculus Quest,” Luckey tweeted — a show of support that’s notable, especially since Luckey’s departure from Facebook wasn’t exactly amicable. [...]

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

    'Fortnite' Season 8, Week 10 Challenges Guide

    Season eight’s week-ten challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier, up to a season maximum of 100, players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts. (Collecting 10 Battle Stars will unlock one additional tier.) [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad