‘Monster Hunter: World’ Expansion ‘Iceborne’ Gets Sept. 6 Release Date

“Monster Hunter: World’s” massive expansion, “Iceborne,” is coming out on Sept. 6, Sony revealed during its PlayStation State of Play livestream on Thursday.

As the name implies, “Iceborne” introduces a new snowy environment filled with new monsters, quests, gear, and a full narrative that picks up after the events of the base game.

Sony also showed off some gameplay footage from the upcoming remakes of “MediEvil” and “Final Fantasy VII” during the livestream. One thing it didn’t discuss, however, is its next-generation console plans. It gave Wired an exclusive peek at the currently unnamed system last month. While its specs aren’t finalized yet, it’s reportedly backward compatible with the PS4 and runs on AMD hardware derived from the company’s next-generation Ryzen 3 processor family and its unreleased Navi line of graphics cards.

Developing…