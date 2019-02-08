×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Geralt Takes On New Foes in ‘Monster Hunter: World’ Event (Watch)

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All

A title update to “Monster Hunter: World” brings a crossover event with “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt,” as revealed in a trailer Thursday.

Geralt of Rivia may seem slightly out of place in the “Monster Hunter” universe, but as an otherworldly threat arrives, the Witcher must step up and take it on. The trailer shows off interactions as Geralt explores this strange new world, and also teases some of the gameplay players can anticipate in the single player crossover event.

The update for the crossover event is free downloadable content, and is available now.

Monster Hunter: World” is a massively successful title for Capcom, which boasted record profits in Q3 2018 due to its success, as well as its “Mega Man” franchise (more specifically, “Mega Man 11,” and also “Mega Man X Legacy Collection,” “Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2,” and “Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2”).

“[‘Monster Hunter: World’] was a phenomenal success in the previous fiscal year, and continued to maintain popularity through the expansion of its user base, while the strong performance of the Steam version for PC boosted profits,” Capcom said. “Further, ‘Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate’ for Nintendo Switch, which was released in markets outside of Japan, enjoyed robust sales owing to its consistent popularity.”

Back in October, “Monster Hunter: World,” which is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, surpassed 10 million copies shipped.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

More Gaming

  • Sony Interactive and Smartwatch Maker to

    Sony Interactive Partners with Smartwatch Maker

    Sony Interactive Entertainment Spain and Norwegian technology company XPLORA have teamed up to develop a video game that will give in-game rewards to players for physical activity carried out in the real world. “Aces of the Multiverse” is slated to launch later this year in Spain, with plans to expand to North America and elsewhere [...]

  • Former Wargaming Execs Form Indie Studio

    Former Wargaming Execs Form Indie Studio Ganymede Games

    Two former Wargaming executives just launched a new independent studio comprised of veterans from Riot Games, Id Software, Blizzard Entertainment, and more. Ganymede Games was co-founded by Jerry Prochazka and Lynn Stetson. Prochazka was previously head of third party publishing at Wargaming, while Stetson was head of global user experience and product experience there. They [...]

  • Overwatch League Reveals Its 2019 Regular

    Overwatch League Reveals Its 2019 Regular Season Broadcast Schedule

    The Overwatch League released the broadcast schedule for its regular 2019 season on Thursday. Fans will have three places to watch this year — ESPN, Disney XD, and ABC. All of the 2019 regular season matches will be watchable on the ESPN app, the league said. Disney XD will show three matches per week. The [...]

  • 'Apex Legends' Hits Twitch Running With

    'Apex Legends' Hits Twitch Running With $200,000 Competition

    Free-to-play battle royale title “Apex Legends” launched two days ago, yet it’s already hosting its first big tournament on Twitch. The Twitch Rivals Apex Legends Challenge takes place on Feb. 12 and Feb. 19 and features 48 streamers competing for $200,000 in prizes, Twitch said in a blog post on Wednesday. Some of the online [...]

  • Six Classic RPGs Coming to Consoles

    Six Classic RPGs Coming to Consoles for the First Time Ever in 2019

    UPDATED: Publisher Skybound Games and developer Beamdog are teaming up to bring some classic role-playing games to consoles later this year. Beamdog is known for its enhanced versions of classic “Dungeons & Dragons” PC titles. Now, it’s bringing six of them to consoles for the first time ever — “Baldur’s Gate,” “Baldur’s Gate II,” “Baldur’s [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad