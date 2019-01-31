Smartphone Shooter Franchise ‘Modern Combat’ Headed to Nintendo Switch

Gameloft is bringing it’s popular mobile shooter franchise “Modern Combat” to the Nintendo Switch with “Modern Combat Blackout” in early February, the company announced Thursday.

The game will take the popular features from the mobile edition of “Modern Combat 5,” which was downloaded more than 100 million times and tailor them specifically for the Switch, according to the press release.

“Modern Combat Blackout” features, according to the release, will include:

Classes: Find the playstyle that suits you among nine customizable classes that players can level up across single and multiplayer, including Assault, Heavy, Recon, Sniper, Support, Bounty Hunter, Sapper, X1-Morph or Kommander.

Multiplayer: Deploy for epic clashes in Team Battle and Free-For-All matches online.

Campaign: Play the challenging Spec-Ops missions for a real adrenaline rush. Fast-paced story missions with various challenges will take players from Tokyo to Venice.

Progression: Character progress in any mode carries over to the others, so play solo or multiplayer and watch abilities expand.

Control Customization: Intuitive, highly customizable controls allow players to battle just the way they want for a true console experience.

“The ‘Modern Combat’ franchise is the benchmark for FPS games on mobile since the first installment was released in 2009,” Carlos Zarate Game Manager for “Modern Combat Blackout” at Gameloft, said in a prepared statement. “We’re thrilled to bring our successful Modern Combat franchise to Nintendo Switch players and have them discover a robust single and multiplayer experience.”

The game will sell for $19.99 when it hits the Nintendo Eshop on Nintendo Switch in the coming weeks.