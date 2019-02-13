Mobile MOBA ‘Vainglory’ Now on Steam, Mac With Full Cross-Play

The award-winning mobile MOBA “Vainglory” is available now on Steam for Windows and Mac, and it’s cross-playable with its iOS and Android brethren, developer Super Evil Megacorp announced on Wednesday.

“Super Evil Megacorp is comprised of AAA gaming veterans who believe in letting all gamers play together in beautiful, responsive and deep experiences, whichever their native platform or control mechanism, said Super Evil CEO Kristian Segerstrale. “By insisting on gameplay parity across billions of mobile phones, PCs, consoles, next-generation hybrid devices and more, we are building toward a vision where gamers can play and be competitive with anyone, anywhere.”

“Vainglory 4.0,” as it’s being called, also includes a number of major updates. There’s now a new cross-platform user interface, in-game text chat, friends hub, and a new hero called San Feng. The game is also shifting its focus with an entirely new counter-based playstyle and an emphasis on its 5v5 mode. Super Evil Megacorp is promising competitive parity across all platforms.

“We’ve been testing cross-platform play the last few months, and even included a PC vs. Mobile exhibition match during the 2018 Vainglory Premier League World Invitational last year,” said Q. Wang, game director for Vainglory and co-founder of Super Evil Megacorp. “The mobile team won by a far margin, but this year we look forward to Steam players showing us what they’ve got!”

“Vainglory” first launched on iOS in 2014 and promised the same strategic depth, responsive controls, and graphics of a PC MOBA on a mobile platform.