Mixer Introduces AI-Powered Mixer Loot Feature

Mixer is introducing a Mixer Loot, an AI-powered rewards experience in which Mixer users can earn in-game content by catching Mixer streams.

Mixer Loot is a new way for viewers to earn content while watching their favorite streamers. It utilizes the same kind of AI-powered tech as HypeZone to scan streams on the platform and determine when interesting moments have happened. In turn, it will reward viewers for being around to catch them. Not every channel will support Loot, but those that do will feature a Loot icon next to each stream’s title.

Mixer Loot will be available starting on Tuesday, April 30 to coincide with the debut of “Sea of Thieves'” Anniversary Update content. During the update’s launch, players need to watch the completion of 30 unique “Sea of Thieves” Arena matches on Mixer between April 30 at 8 AM PT through May 5 at 11:59 PT.

To check progress, there’s a Loot icon on each stream page with information on what’s been collected thus far and what still needs to be gleaned from the stream. Any loot earned from a stream can be checked via the “My Loot” page in the settings pane, where codes for the gaming platform of players’ choice will be available to redeem.

Mixer has the full rundown on how Loot works at its official blog post. “Sea of Thieves” is available now on Xbox One.