×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Mixer Partners With the Cybersmile Foundation to Introduce Anti-Bullying Features

By

Brittany's Most Recent Stories

View All

Streaming platform Mixer announced it will be partnering with the anti-cyberbullying organization The Cybersmile Foundation for a new campaign.

“The UnAwareness Movement” is part of a new initiative that’s inspire two new moderation features coming to Mixer: Viewer-to-Viewer chat muting and new CATbot setting changes.

The Viewer-to-Viewer chat mute allows users to mute others in channel chat for the entirety of their session in the channel. Anything that user says following the mute will not be displayed. This safety feature will roll out first to those using Mixer on desktop and then to the rest of Mixer platforms.

CATbot is Mixer’s automated chat mod tool that can detect and filter out toxic and harassing language. It comes with three different filters: Low, Medium, and High. There was previously an “Off” button, but now it will be replaced with “Very Low” to offer a baseline minimum of filtering across all Mixer streams. Only language that violates the Mixer Terms of Service will be removed.

In celebration of Mixer’s partnership with Cybersmile and the UnAwareness Movement, Mixer will be launching a special set of skills available from Tuesday, April 4 through Tuesday, April 30. Spending Mixer Embers on the skills throughout April will result in the proceeds being directly donated to The Cybersmile Foundation at the end of the campaign.

Mixer is continuing to focus its efforts on keeping users from experiencing abuse, bullying, or harassment while using its platform. You can learn more about The Cybersmile Foundation at its official website.

Popular on Variety

  • Jussie Smollett: How His Case Being

    Jussie Smollett Case Dropped, but Will He Still Be on 'Empire'?

  • Georgina Hernandez

    The Dirty Business of Movie Theater Janitorial Services

  • Lupita Nyong'o as Adelaide Wilson doppelgänger

    Lupita Nyong'o on Crafting Her Shocking 'Us' Voice (Watch)

  • Amy Poehler'Parks and Recreation' 10th Anniversary

    Amy Poehler Picks Leslie Knope's 2020 Presidential Candidates

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

More Gaming

  • Mixer Partners With The Cybersmile Foundation

    Mixer Partners With The Cybersmile Foundation To Introduce Anti-Bullying Features

    Streaming platform Mixer announced it will be partnering with the anti-cyberbullying organization The Cybersmile Foundation for a new campaign. “The UnAwareness Movement” is part of a new initiative that’s inspire two new moderation features coming to Mixer: Viewer-to-Viewer chat muting and new CATbot setting changes. The Viewer-to-Viewer chat mute allows users to mute others in [...]

  • Watch Bethesda's Game Days 'Rage 2'

    Watch Bethesda's Game Days 'Rage 2' Panel Stream Here

    Bethesda is holding a “Rage 2” panel and livestream during the Bethesda Game Days Fan Event at PAX East 2019. You can catch the livestream of the panel right here at 5:00 pm ET, followed by “The Elder Scrolls Online” panel and livestream at 6:30 pm ET. The event continues tomorrow with another “Rage 2” [...]

  • Signage at GameStop Vegas 2013, in

    GameStop Stockholder Hestia Capital Pushes For Four Board of Directors Seats

    GameStop Corp. confirmed that major stockholder Hestia Capital Partners LP intends to nominate four individuals for election to the company’s Board of Directors at its 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Hestia, which owns around 160,000 shares of GameStop stock, will be spearheading the initiative. While the meeting has not yet been scheduled, GameStop issued a [...]

  • How GDC Helps Predict Future of

    What GDC Predicts For Future of Gaming and Its Consoles

    Every year, the Game Developer’s Conference signals the direction the game industry is going in a variety of ways — particularly with regards to the technology and hardware powering the games with which players will eventually spend their time. But there’s also always an undercurrent of more urgent talks each year as developers and publishers discuss [...]

  • Microsoft

    English Man Pleads Guilty to 2017 Microsoft, Nintendo Hack

    A 24-year-old English man named Zammis Clark pleaded guilty to charges originating in 2017 from hacking into Microsoft and Nintendo’s servers. A report from The Verge indicates that the former security researcher at Malwarebytes appeared in court in London this week, standing accused of causing an estimated $3 to $4 million in damages. Clark hacked [...]

  • How 'Hypnospace Outlaw's' Fake Internet Reveals

    How 'Hypnospace Outlaw's' Fake Internet Reveals the Flaws in Our Own

    Most of us don’t have to revisit gloriously-hideous artifacts like the official Space Jam site (vintage ‘96) to know that the internet has come a long way since its formative years as a haven for cranks, weirdos, and idealists – after all, we were there for it. But for the legions of teenagers who know [...]

  • 'Five Nights at Freddy's VR: Help

    'Five Nights at Freddy's VR: Help Wanted' Features More Detailed Frights

    It’s most frightening the first time. That isn’t to say that one every adjusts to the scares while playing through the 40 mini-games of “Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted” with the PlayStation 4’s virtual reality headset. But that first moment when one of the creepy people-sized animatronics lurches into your face screaming as [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad