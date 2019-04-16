‘Minecraft’ Movie is Coming in 2022

The upcoming “Minecraft” movie will release on March 4, 2022, Mojang revealed via a news post on Tuesday.

We also have a few details on the movie’s plot. The “Minecraft” movie will follow an unnamed teenage girl and her fellow adventurers, who must take on the Ender Dragon. Their foe is on a path of destruction that threatens to destroy the blocky Overworld.

The creators behind the popular game were playful about the rather far away date in the announcement.

“Does it sound distant? We beg to differ! It’s only 1053 days. Or about 34 months, or 150 weeks, or a million and a half minutes. Not that we’re counting, of course,” the post stated. “Besides, it turns out that making a live-action, full-length feature film is really complicated!”

The movie will be written and directed by Peter Sollett, as revealed in a Variety exclusive story back in January. Sollett is the director behind “Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist.” The movie will be made in partnership with Warner Bros.

Few details, otherwise, have been revealed so far on the upcoming film. Still, the developers seem enthusiastic to get started.

“Since we’re a game developer first, making a movie will be new and very exciting,” the post continued. “And while the movie has to be different from the game (otherwise, you’d be in for an infinite movie in very low resolution) one thing will definitely be the same. We want to make the movie — just as we make the game — for you. We’re inspired by countless things, but none as much as the incredible stuff our community creates in ‘Minecraft’ every day.”

“Minecraft” continues to be a popular and successful multi-platform title for Mojang. In fact, 2018 was the most successful year to date for the game’s mobile versions.