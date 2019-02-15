‘Minecraft’ Mobile Just Had Its Best Year Yet

Last year was the most profitable year to date for the mobile versions of “Minecraft,” according to a report from Sensor Tower.

“Minecraft” on the App Store and on the Google Play store pulled in $110 million through both purchase price of the app as well as in-app purchases. This is a 7% growth from the year prior, in which “Minecraft” for mobile generated almost $103 million in revenue.

The big spenders for “Minecraft” are US players, who generated 48% of the total revenue. This is not too surprising, considering the popularity of “Minecraft” on all platforms with young US consumers. In the first quarter of 2018 alone, Sensor Tower estimates that the mobile game generated about $30 million worldwide.

The runner up countries in spending in “Minecraft” are Great Britain (6.6% or $7.3 million in revenue) and Japan (5% or $5.5 million in revenue).

Since its release on mobile devices in 2014, “Minecraft” has grossed almost half a billion dollars worldwide, according to Sensor Tower.

The sandbox game is popular on other platforms as well, including PC and Xbox One. Last October, Microsoft pulled support for “Minecraft” for Apple TV, reasoning that it needed to reallocate resources to provide more support for platforms most popular with “Minecraft” players.

Though the game is still, clearly, going strong, it did experience its first decline in game playtime among players ages 6 to 12 in 2018, according to market research firm Interpret.