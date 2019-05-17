×
‘Minecraft’ Your World in Upcoming Mobile AR Game

Minecraft Earth” will offer players an augmented reality mobile experience, as shown in an announcement trailer posted by the official Xbox YouTube account on Friday.

The AR game brings the “Minecraft” game to players’ real worlds allowing them to collect mobs, collaborate on creations, and explore their neighborhoods while gathering resources and taking on challenges. Just as in the game, there will be hostile mobs to look out for as well– but they’ll be set against the backdrop of the real world.

“Minecraft” is the insanely popular game which allows players to build their own creations by collecting resources and is available for both mobile devices and consoles. Adding an AR game could bring the game to even more people, as seen with the popularity of “Pokemon Go,” which came out in 2016 and brought attention to the potential of AR games.

The collecting element of “Minecraft Earth” seems similar to the popular AR mobile game “Pokemon Go.”

“Minecraft Earth features many of the mobs you know and love, along with a bunch of new ones,” according to the Minecraft Earth website. “Over time, you’ll get the chance to breed unique variants, and use them to populate your builds.”

There is no release date for the game just yet, but “Minecraft Earth” is getting a closed beta later this summer, and those interested in participating (who have a compatible iOS or Android device) can sign up right here.

