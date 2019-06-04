‘Minecraft’ 10th Anniversary Map Gives Tour of Game’s History

“Minecraft” celebrated 10 years last month, but a special anniversary map is still available for players to enjoy, according to a news post on the official website for the game posted Saturday.

The map, made by Blockworks, is a celebration of all things “Minecraft,” the popular sandbox-style game which allows players to craft their own worlds. The map is completely free, and gives players a brief tour of “Minecraft’s” history. It starts in a special golden minecart, and players are taken stop by stop through the various updates “Minecraft” has had over the years.

“Hop into the golden minecart and you’ll be zipped along a powered rail down memory lane,” the news post explained. “You’ll get a brief tour of each of our updates over the years! It’s a fast paced treat through the past of ‘Minecraft’…”

After the guided tour, players are left with a puzzle to solve to unlock a virtual “Minecraft” museum. The museum has plenty for players to learn about the history of the game.

The free map is available for “Minecraft” on Xbox One, Windows PC, iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch, and even “Minecraft” Java.

For those who can’t get enough “Minecraft,” be sure to check out the upcoming AR game “Minecraft Earth.”