Miller Lite Made a Beercan Video Game Controller

“Yes, this is real,” Miller Lite said in a press release. They’ve dubbed it the “Cantroller,” and it’s a fully functional, 10-button gamepad made from a repurposed aluminum beercan. (It also contains 12 fluid ounces of Miller Lite beer. Roughly 200 currently exist.) The Cantroller is not for sale, but E3 attendees can register for a chance to win one at Miller’s official Cantroller promotional website.

Miller Lite is launching a Twitch channel, and those who make it to their special E3 “drop event” can go toe-to-toe with comedian Eric Andre (“Rough Night,” “The Lion King”) in a game of “Street Fighter V.” The event will be broadcast live on Twitch, and anyone who defeats Andre will take home one of the novelty Cantrollers as a trophy of their victory.

The annual Electronic Entertainment Expo, better known as E3, takes place at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 11 to 13. As is tradition, however, things kicked off early on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET with Electronic Arts’ EA Play event, which was held at the Hollywood Palladium on June 8 and 9.

Microsoft had its big Xbox E3 2019 Briefing on Sunday, June 9, at 4 p.m. ET. Publishers Bethesda and Devolver Digital also hosted press conferences that same evening at 8:30 and 10 p.m. ET, respectively.

