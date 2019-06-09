×
Microsoft Promos Point to Possible Console Reveal for E3

xbox-e3-tease
CREDIT: Xbox Twitter Page

A few promos seem to be pointing toward Microsoft revealing news about a new console at Sunday’s Xbox E3 Briefing, as cleverly spotted by Neowin.

A few videos posted on the Xbox Twitter account seem to be referencing the next generation of Xbox consoles, which are rumored to be codenamed Scarlett internally. The three separate videos each have one piece of the RGB color code for the scarlet shade of red placed conveniently to the side.

You can see for yourself below. Here’s a tweet posted on Thursday— notice the background to the left, you can see “R255” appear.

Next up, a Friday tweet teaser from Xbox. Can you spot it?

That’s right, G36. Here’s the last one, posted Saturday.

So R255, G36, and B0 makes scarlet. If Xbox doesn’t reveal something about its long rumored Scarlett consoles then can we all agree that they’re just playing with us at this point?

Of course, right now it’s still speculation. We’ll know for sure once Xbox holds its E3 press conference on Sunday.

Want to tune in and find out for yourself what games, content, and other developments Microsoft has planned? You can find the details of how to watch the Xbox E3 briefing right here.

For those who won’t be able to watch, we’ll be covering all the exciting reveals of the press conference. E3 2019 is coming to Los Angeles on June 11 through 13, and we’ll cover all the highlights of the big event here at Variety as well.

