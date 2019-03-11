Microsoft to Showcase 30 Games at GDC 2019

Microsoft is showing off 30 games in its booth and during its Developer Showcase media event during this year’s Game Developers Conference, it announced on Monday.

About 13 of those titles are new indies, including Night School Studio’s “Afterparty” and the retro-inspired 2D Action-RPG “Crosscode.” They are part of the ID@Xbox program, which allows developers to self-publish digital games on Xbox One and Windows 10.

Microsoft also revealed today that many of the games it’s highlighting are officially coming to Xbox One and/or Windows 10, including the Totalitarian spy game “Beholder 2,” physics-based brawler “Boomerang Fu,” and the Lovecraftian driving game “Dead Static Drive.”

GDC 2019 takes place Mar. 18-22 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. The Microsoft booth will be in the lower level of the South Hall.

Here is the full list of titles appearing at the Microsoft booth during GDC 2019: