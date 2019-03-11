Microsoft to Showcase 30 Games at GDC 2019

Microsoft is showing off 30 games in its booth and during its Developer Showcase media event during this year’s Game Developers Conference, it announced on Monday.
About 13 of those titles are new indies, including Night School Studio’s “Afterparty” and the retro-inspired 2D Action-RPG “Crosscode.” They are part of the ID@Xbox program, which allows developers to self-publish digital games on Xbox One and Windows 10.
Microsoft also revealed today that many of the games it’s highlighting are officially coming to Xbox One and/or Windows 10, including the Totalitarian spy game “Beholder 2,” physics-based brawler “Boomerang Fu,” and the Lovecraftian driving game “Dead Static Drive.”
GDC 2019 takes place Mar. 18-22 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. The Microsoft booth will be in the lower level of the South Hall.
Here is the full list of titles appearing at the Microsoft booth during GDC 2019:
- “Afterparty” (Night School Studio) – Xbox Game Pass
- “Beholder 2” (E-Home Entertainment/Alawar Premium Limited) – Announced Today for Xbox One
- “Boomerang Fu” (Cranky Watermelon Pty Ltd) – Announced Today for Xbox One & Windows 10
- “Buildings Have Feelings Too” (Merge Games Ltd/Black Staff Games)
- “Cake Bash” (High Tea Frog) – Xbox One X Enhanced
- “Cat Quest II” (PQube/The Gentlebros)
- “CrossCode” (Deck13 Interactive/Radical Fish Games) – Announced Today for Xbox One, Xbox One X Enhanced
- “Dead End Job” (Headup GmbH/Ant Workshop) – Xbox One X Enhanced
- “Dead Static Drive” (Fanclub) – Announced Today for Xbox One, Xbox One X Enhanced
- “Devil’s Hunt” (1C Publishing EU/Layopi Games) – Xbox One X Enhanced
- “Door Kickers: Action Squad” (Killhouse Games/PixelShard) – Announced Today for Xbox One
- “Family Man” (No More Robots/Broken Bear Games)
- “Hunt: Showdown” (Crytek) – Xbox One X Enhanced
- “HyperDot” (GLITCH/Tribe Games) – Announced Today for Xbox One & Windows 10, Xbox Play Anywhere
- “Lonely Mountains: Downhill” (Thunderful/Megagon Industries) – Xbox One X Enhanced
- “Minion Masters” (BetaDwarf) – Xbox Play Anywhere, Xbox One X Enhanced
- “Mowin’ & Throwin’” (House Pixel Games) – Announced Today for Xbox One
- “Operencia: The Stolen Sun” (Zen Studios) – Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Play Anywhere, Xbox One X Enhanced
- “Raji: An Ancient Epic” (SUPER.com/Nodding Head Games) – Xbox One X Enhanced
- “Silver Chains” (Headup GmbH/Cracked Heads) – Xbox One X Enhanced
- “Sparklite” (Merge Games Ltd/RedBlue Games)
- “StarCrossed” (Whitethorn Digital/Contigo Games Inc.) – Announced Today for Xbox One
- “Stela” (SkyBox Labs) – Announced Today for Xbox One & Windows 10, Xbox One X Enhanced
- “The Forgotten City” (Modern Storyteller) – Announced Today for Xbox One, Xbox One X Enhanced
- “The Sojourn” (Iceberg Interactive/Shifting Tides) – Xbox One X Enhanced
- “Totem Teller” (Grinning Pickle) – Announced Today for Xbox One, Xbox One X Enhanced
- “UnderMine” (Thorium Entertainment) – Announced Today for Xbox One & Windows 10
- “Unrailed!” (Daedalic Entertainment/Indoor Astronaut) – Announced Today for Xbox One & Windows 10
- “Void Bastards” (Humble Bundle/Blue Manchu) – Xbox Game Pass
- “Xenosis: Alien Infection” (NerdRage Studios) – Xbox One X Enhanced