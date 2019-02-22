×

Microsoft Prepping Game Pass for Nintendo Switch (Report)

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All

Microsoft and Nintendo are working together to bring Xbox titles the Nintendo Switch, according to Direct-Feed Games via Game Informer.

The arguably most exciting rumor is that Microsoft-exclusive “Ori and the Blind Forest” will be published on the Nintendo Switch, though there are more titles supposedly coming to the device in the future via Game Pass.

Microsoft is also reportedly planning to bring its upcoming, Netflix-like streaming service, called Project xCloud, to the Nintendo Switch. The Switch’s native hardware can’t handle some of the more graphics-intensive titles of the Xbox One, but a successful streaming service would make playing these titles on the Switch possible.

Microsoft already revealed earlier this month via a planned GDC presentation that developers can integrate Xbox Live for use in Nintendo Switch titles with an upcoming software development kit, so the news that it will soon publish titles on the Switch is not completely out of left field.

Plus, Microsoft’s head of gaming Phil Spencer talked last summer about the company’s vision for reaching a wider audience, a mission that goes far beyond console wars. Offering its titles on a competitor’s device is in line with the company’s goals to make games available for more people, via innovative measures such as game streaming. Microsoft has its own streaming service in the works meant to deliver “console quality gaming on any device,” according to Spencer, the aforementioned Project xCloud.

“Gaming is now at its most vibrant,” Spencer said in June 2018. “In this significant moment, we are constantly challenging ourselves about where we can take gaming next.”

Popular on Variety

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

  • Howard Stern is "Beyond F------ Up"

    'Lorena' Director: Howard Stern Owes Lorena Bobbitt a Public Apology

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

More Gaming

  • Microsoft Prepping Game Pass for Nintendo

    Microsoft Prepping Game Pass for Nintendo Switch (Report)

    Microsoft and Nintendo are working together to bring Xbox titles the Nintendo Switch, according to Direct-Feed Games via Game Informer. The arguably most exciting rumor is that Microsoft-exclusive “Ori and the Blind Forest” will be published on the Nintendo Switch, though there are more titles supposedly coming to the device in the future via Game [...]

  • EA Denies That it Demanded Takedown

    EA Denies That It Demanded Takedown of Negative 'Anthem' Review

    YouTuber Gggmanlives says Electronic Arts paid him to review “Anthem” and subsequently “blacklisted” him for the negative review, which the company denied in a statement to Variety on Friday. EA denies that the takedown request was due to the negative review, but says it was instead in response to the video not meeting its disclosure [...]

  • New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft

    Patriots, 'Overwatch' League Team Owner Robert Kraft Charged in Human Trafficking Case

    Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots and Overwatch League team Boston Uprising, is one of more than two dozen charged Friday with soliciting prostitutes in connection with a sweeping nearly year-long investigation into human trafficking across South Florida, police said. Kraft, 77, faces two counts of soliciting another to commit prostitution according to [...]

  • Avalanche Studios' Co-Founder Departing in April

    Avalanche Studios' Co-Founder Departing in April

    Cristofer Sundberg, co-founder of Avalanche studios, announced his upcoming departure from the company via Twitter on Thursday. Sundberg, the chief creative officer, will leave in April, after 16 years. He originally founded the studio alongside Linus Blomberg, the chief technical officer of Avalanche. Sundberg will leave behind a studio which created the notable “Just Cause” [...]

  • Kraken in Sea of Thieves

    The Future of Gaming Is Subscription

    What does it mean to “own” a game? In video gaming’s infancy, it meant scribbling your name on the back of a gray NES cartridge. Today, it could mean having a physical copy of a disc in a box or having a digital copy on your PC or console hard drive. But things start to [...]

  • Canceled DICE Game 'Hardcore' Comes to

    Canceled DICE Game 'Hardcore' Comes to Sega After 23 Years

    “Hardcore,” a long-canceled run-and-gun game from DICE, will finally see the light of day with a release on the Mega Sg, Analogue announced on Friday. “Hardcore” has gone unreleased for 23 years following its cancellation in 1994. The game’s development was “99% complete,” according to the company. The only known source code was stored on [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad