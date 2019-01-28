Digital PC Version of ‘Metro Exodus’ Becomes Epic Games Store Exclusive, Gets $10 Price Drop

×
CREDIT: 4A Games

The digitally-distributed PC version of “Metro Exodus” is an Epic Games Store exclusive, Epic Games and Deep Silver announced Monday. The game, which will remain an exclusive until 2020, will sell for $49.99 — $10 cheaper than its current listed price on Steam — for the standard version in North America and €59.99 in most European countries, according to the companies.

In addition, Deep Silver will release “Metro 2033 Redux” and “Metro: Last Light Redux” to the Epic Games store later this year.

In an update on the sales page for the game on Steam, Valve decried the last minute shift from Steam to Epic Games Store as “unfair.”

“We think the decision to remove the game is unfair to Steam customers, especially after a long pre-sale period,” according to the post. “We apologize to Steam customers that were expecting it to be available for sale through the February 15th release date, but we were only recently informed of the decision and given limited time to let everyone know.”

‘Metro Exodus’ is amazing and is deservedly one of the most anticipated PC titles of 2019,” said Tim Sweeney, founder and CEO of Epic. “We are partnering with Deep Silver to launch ‘Metro Exodus,’ underpinned by Epic’s marketing support and commitment to offering an 88% revenue split, enabling game creators to further reinvest in building great games and improving the economics of game stores for everybody.”

While Deep Silver CEO Klemens Kundratitz didn’t explicitly say that the $10 price drop for both versions of the game was because of the better revenue share terms, he eluded to that in a prepared statement.

“Epic’s generous revenue terms are a game changer that will allow publishers to invest more into content creation, or pass on savings to the players,” he said. “By teaming up with Epic we will be able to invest more into the future of Metro and our ongoing partnership with series developer 4A Games, to the benefit of our Metro fans.”

Customers with outstanding pre-order for “Metro Exodus” on PC through any digital retailer will receive their game as expected from that retailer, according to Deep Silver.

This is the third major game release that has apparently left Valve’s Steam store to relist on Epic Games Store. In December, publisher Skybound Games announced that all future episodes of “Telltale’s The Walking Dead” on PC will be published on the Epic Games Store. Then earlier this month, Ubisoft announced that “The Division” franchise was ditching Steam on PC with the publisher bringing “Tom Clancy’s The Division 2” to the Epic Games Store.

Epic Games’ 12% cut of sales is an attractive offer to publishers and developers. By comparison, Valve’s massive Steam store takes 20 to 30 percent of game revenue. And earlier this month, Epic Games revised its store’s refund policy to better compete with Steam’s own policies on game refunds.

“Metro Exodus,” which is due out on PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One on Feb. 15, is one of several hotly anticipated games hitting next month. Metro Exodus“ is the third in the Metro video games inspired by the Dmitry Glukhovsky novels of the same name. In this latest iteration, players will leave the metro and travel by rail across the continent to the east. The story takes place over the course of a year, and the journey provides the game with some much-needed change in atmosphere and setting.

