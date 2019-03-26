‘Metro Exodus’ Releases Meaty Ranger Update With New Game+ Mode

The first “Metro Exodus” patch is here, bringing the “Ranger Update” to players with a slew of new features and improvements.

In a post on the official “Metro Exodus” blog, developer 4A Games described some of the changes coming to the game as part of the 6 GB update.

Players can now take part in the New Game+ mode, which is unlocked when the main campaign is completed. it will grant access to all weapons and attachments unlocked in prior playthroughs, as well as adjust different variables to create your own “personal and uniquely challenging experience.” These include reducing available weapon slots to one, providing players with the Crossbow at the beginning of the game, and disabling crafting in the Backpack.

In addition, the game’s environment mode can be swapped to 24 real hours to adapt to a regular day/night cycle, and the save system can be fully disabled. There are several different ways to make the game far more difficult, if that’s what players are looking for.

New Achievements and Trophies can be unlocked in New Game+ mode as well. Enabling Developer Commentary will also allow players to uncover special tape players that offer commentary from the 4A Games team on design choices about the area the tapes were found in.

Various improvements across the board for controller responsiveness, crash and bug fixes, and full mouse and keyboard support for Xbox One players have been added as well. Additional details on everything the patch adds to the game can be found via the official “Metro Exodus” blog.

“Metro Exodus” is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.