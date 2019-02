‘Metro Exodus’ Cinematic Trailer Shows a Nightmarish Prologue

The line between reality and dream is blurred in the latest trailer for “Metro Exodus.”

The cinematic trailer, Artyom’s Nightmare, is meant to be a prologue to the events of the upcoming game “Metro Exodus.”

In the game, survivors of a nuclear war survive by taking refuge in the Moscow Metro (as explored in the first games, “Metro 2033” and “Metro: Last Light”). Now, ranger Artyom must explore beyond the tunnels of the metro, meaning a more open world is there to be discovered by players.

Of course, while this all sounds very hopeful, “Metro Exodus” is still a survival horror-based game, and the new trailer does not disappoint in this regard. While we can see that stunning cinematics are offered up, the dream-like state of the trailer is only interrupted by moments more fitting for a nightmare.

The “Metro” series is inspired by the novels of Dmitry Glukhovsky, who commented on the newest trailer in a press release.

“Watching 4A Games take my characters off the page and onto the screen has been a privilege,” said Glukhovsky. “I hope fans will enjoy this new glimpse into Artyom’s world.”

Some controversy ensued when it was announced last month that “Metro Exodus” will be exclusively available for PC distribution via the Epic Games Store for the first year of release.

“Metro Exodus” is coming Feb. 15 to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.