‘Metro Exodus’ Cinematic Trailer Shows a Nightmarish Prologue

The line between reality and dream is blurred in the latest trailer for “Metro Exodus.”

The cinematic trailer, Artyom’s Nightmare, is meant to be a prologue to the events of the upcoming game “Metro Exodus.”

In the game, survivors of a nuclear war survive by taking refuge in the Moscow Metro (as explored in the first games, “Metro 2033” and “Metro: Last Light”). Now, ranger Artyom must explore beyond the tunnels of the metro, meaning a more open world is there to be discovered by players.

Of course, while this all sounds very hopeful, “Metro Exodus” is still a survival horror-based game, and the new trailer does not disappoint in this regard. While we can see that stunning cinematics are offered up, the dream-like state of the trailer is only interrupted by moments more fitting for a nightmare.

The “Metro” series is inspired by the novels of Dmitry Glukhovsky, who commented on the newest trailer in a press release.

“Watching 4A Games take my characters off the page and onto the screen has been a privilege,” said Glukhovsky. “I hope fans will enjoy this new glimpse into Artyom’s world.”

“Metro Exodus” is coming Feb. 15 to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.