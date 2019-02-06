×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Metro Exodus’ Cinematic Trailer Shows a Nightmarish Prologue

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All

The line between reality and dream is blurred in the latest trailer for “Metro Exodus.”

The cinematic trailer, Artyom’s Nightmare, is meant to be a prologue to the events of the upcoming game “Metro Exodus.”

In the game, survivors of a nuclear war survive by taking refuge in the Moscow Metro (as explored in the first games, “Metro 2033” and “Metro: Last Light”). Now, ranger Artyom must explore beyond the tunnels of the metro, meaning a more open world is there to be discovered by players.

Of course, while this all sounds very hopeful, “Metro Exodus” is still a survival horror-based game, and the new trailer does not disappoint in this regard. While we can see that stunning cinematics are offered up, the dream-like state of the trailer is only interrupted by moments more fitting for a nightmare.

The “Metro” series is inspired by the novels of Dmitry Glukhovsky, who commented on the newest trailer in a press release.

“Watching 4A Games take my characters off the page and onto the screen has been a privilege,” said Glukhovsky. “I hope fans will enjoy this new glimpse into Artyom’s world.”
Some controversy ensued when it was announced last month that “Metro Exodus” will be exclusively available for PC distribution via the Epic Games Store for the first year of release.
“Metro Exodus” is coming Feb. 15 to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Popular on Variety

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

More Gaming

  • 'Metro Exodus' Cinematic Trailer Shows a

    'Metro Exodus' Cinematic Trailer Shows a Nightmarish Prologue

    The line between reality and dream is blurred in the latest trailer for “Metro Exodus.” The cinematic trailer, Artyom’s Nightmare, is meant to be a prologue to the events of the upcoming game “Metro Exodus.” In the game, survivors of a nuclear war survive by taking refuge in the Moscow Metro (as explored in the [...]

  • 'Assassin's Creed III' Remaster Coming to

    'Assassin's Creed III' Remaster Coming to PC And Consoles, But Not Switch

    Ubisoft is launching a remastered version of “Assassin’s Creed III” on Mar. 29 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, it announced on its official website Wednesday. One platform not mentioned is the Nintendo Switch. Many believed the remaster was coming to the hybrid home console after a listing appeared on a couple of Czech [...]

  • RESIDENT EVIL 2_20190130204317

    The Influence of Pixar, Power of Lighting in 'Resident Evil 2'

    When wielded properly, light can be as transformative to an image as a chisel is to stone. It accentuates the properties of an image, and is ultimately the thing that allows a three-dimensional space to exist on screen in the first place. During my run through Capcom’s recent remake of “Resident Evil 2,” I found [...]

  • 'Kingdom Hearts III' Ships Five Million

    'Kingdom Hearts III' Ships Five Million Copies in One Week

    “Kingdom Hearts III” is now the fastest selling game in the franchise’s history after shipping more than five million copies globally in one week, publisher Square Enix announced on Monday. That figure includes both physical and digital copies across all platforms. “Kingdom Hearts” is an action role-playing game series that mixes Square Enix, Disney, and [...]

  • 'JoJo's' Jotaro and Dio Show Off

    'JoJo's' Jotaro and Dio Show Off Their Moves in New 'Jump Force' Trailer

    Publisher Bandai Namco released a new “Jump Force” trailer on Tuesday featuring the recently announced “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure” characters Jotaro and Dio. The video highlights the various moves they’ll use in the fighting game. Jotaro mainly fights alongside his Stand, Star Platinum, while Dio stops time using an ability called The World. Fans of the [...]

  • EA's Head Blames Marketing, Development Delay

    EA's Head Blames Marketing, Development Delay For Low 'Battlefield 5' Sales

    With 7.3 million copies of “Battlefield 5’s” sold in Electronic Arts’ third quarter, it missed the company’s predictions by about a million, a stumble caused by bad marketing and a need to delay the game to make it better, EA president Andrew Wilson said during an earnings call on Tuesday. “If I think about ‘Battlefield [...]

  • OpenCritic Will Now Flag Games That

    OpenCritic Will Now Flag Games That Utilize Loot Boxes

    Review aggregator OpenCritic announced that it will now begin notifying readers of any games that utilize “loot box” mechanics. Citing titles like “Star Wars Battlefront II” and “Middle-earth: Shadow of War” as the inspiration behind taking a stand against these practices, OpenCritic has made the decision to denote when they’re available in-game. The team behind [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad