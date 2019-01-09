×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Fans Can Win ‘Metro Exodus’ Artyom Custom Edition With Working Nixie Watch

By

Brittany's Most Recent Stories

View All

Deep Silver, 4A Games, and original “Metro” author Dmitry Glukhovsky revealed the “Metro Exodus” Artyom Custom Edition on Wednesday, an extremely rare version of the upcoming game.

This particular edition is so rare that only 10 were manufactured, and they’re not available for purchase anywhere. “Metro” fans can only get their hands on them by being lucky enough to win them through a series of planned promotions scheduled over the next few weeks.

The Artyom Custom Edition comes with a certificate of authenticity signed by Glukhovsky himself, as well as 4A Games’ creative director and co-founder Andrew “Prof” Prokhorov. The hand-crafted sets come with a set of Artyom’s equipment, even a fully-functional Nixie watch. In-game, it’s an extremely useful item that counts down the amount of time left until the player’s current gas filter runs out, as well as cover and visibility gauges.

The Artyom Custom Edition also includes a gas mask and filter, a working Bullet Lighter made out of a decommissioned shell, a handmade steel Spartan dog tag with engraving of the winner’s name, and a leather map case and map of the Aurora’s trip.

“Each item is either an authentic real-world object or has been hand-made to re-create 4A’s original designs. We knew we could never do Artyom’s signature Nixie watch justice with a replica; so we decided to make them for real,” said Huw Beynon, head of Deep Silver’s global brand management department.

Currently, the only ones in the world who own one of these special editions are 4A Games, and the other nine will be given away. Fans can register for updates on giveaways via the official Metro website and by following the game’s social media channels on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Metro Exodus” is a first-person shooter that follows protagonist Artyom as he works to flee the tunnels of Moscow’s Metro, which is teeming with poison, mutated beasts, and other paranormal anomalies. It’s currently scheduled for a Feb. 19 release.

More Gaming

  • Fans Can Win Insanely Limited 'Metro

    Fans Can Win 'Metro Exodus' Artyom Custom Edition With Working Nixie Watch

    Deep Silver, 4A Games, and original “Metro” author Dmitry Glukhovsky revealed the “Metro Exodus” Artyom Custom Edition on Wednesday, an extremely rare version of the upcoming game. This particular edition is so rare that only 10 were manufactured, and they’re not available for purchase anywhere. “Metro” fans can only get their hands on them by [...]

  • Blizzard Reaffirms 'Inclusive, Respectful' Workplace After

    Blizzard Reaffirms 'Inclusive, Respectful' Workplace in Wake of Employee Accusations

    Former Blizzard employee Julian Murillo-Cuellar posted an explanation for his departure from the company in a TwitLonger post on Tuesday. In the post, Murillo-Cuellar details bullying and discrimination he says he experienced during his time with the company, his reporting of the issues, and subsequent perceived retaliation in the form of negative performance reviews which all [...]

  • AMD Unveils Radeon VII, Says it

    AMD Unveils Radeon VII, Says it Outperforms Nvidia 2080 RTX

    The Radeon VII, the world’s first consumer 7nm graphics card, promises to deliver twice the memory, more than twice the memory bandwidth and up to 29 percent higher gaming performance than the  Radeon RX Vega 64 GPU. But perhaps most importantly, AMD says its new graphics card will outperform Nvidia’s 2080 RTX and cost less [...]

  • Twitch Bans 'Smash' Player After Over

    Twitch Bans 'Smash' Player After Over Imbibing On Stream

    Joseph “Mango” Marquez is in the midst of a seven day ban from Twitch after allegedly drinking too much and then passing out during his stream, according to a tweet from Marquez. In response to Variety’s request for comment, a Twitch representative stated that “Out of respect for the privacy of our users, we do [...]

  • No New 'Alien' Film, No Other

    No New 'Alien' Film, No Other 'Alien' Game Coming Alongside 'Alien: Blackout'

    “Alien: Blackout,” the mobile survival horror game revealed earlier this week, is part of a broader 20th Century Fox initiative to tell new stories in the franchise around Amanda Ripley. The initiative, branded around the “ReadWatchPlay” slogan, won’t include any other games, nor is it tied to a new feature film, 20th Century Fox’s FoxNext tells [...]

  • 'Candy Crush' Players Spent Nearly $4.2

    'Candy Crush' Players Spent Nearly $4.2 Million Per Day in 2018 (Analyst)

    King’s popular “Candy Crush” series made over $1.5 billion in 2018, with players spending an average of nearly $4.2 million per day on the Google Play and Apple App Store, according to market intelligence company Sensor Tower. “Candy Crush Saga,” the oldest game in the series, accounted for 63% (nearly $945 million) of the spending, [...]

  • Media Molecule and Hello Games Devs

    Media Molecule and Hello Games Devs to Open First GDC 19 Main Stage Presentation

    Developers from Media Molecule’s “Dreams” team and Hello Games’ “No Man’s sky” will open this year’s first GDC Main Stage Presentation, a new annual multi-speaker event that aims to give insight into the creative challenges and opportunities of game development, organizers of the Game Developers Conference announced on Wednesday. This year’s presentation, called The Developer’s [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad