First-of-Its-Kind Gaming and Music Festival Coming to Las Vegas

The inaugural Metarama Gaming + Music Festival is coming to Las Vegas in October, its organizers announced on Wednesday.

The festival takes place Oct. 19-20 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds and will showcase the latest marquee gaming, esports, and live music talent. Information about the event’s lineup, activities, and ticket sales is coming soon.

Metarama is being produced by C3 Presents, the company behind the Austin City Limits Music Festival and Lollapalooza, in partnership with Scott London and Seth Schorr from Esports Hospitality Concepts. Both Lollapalooza and the Austin City Limits Music Festival draw a combined two million people annually. C3 Presents’ roster also includes the Voodoo Music + Arts Experience in New Orleans; the Music Midtown event in Atlanta; the Innings Festival in Tempe, Ariz.; Shaky Knees and Shaky Beats in Atlanta; the Austin Food + Wine Festival; and the NFL Draft Fan Festival.

Meanwhile, Esports Hospitality Concepts, which was founded in 2017, works with organizations such as Rogue, GameCO, Millennial Esports, and the Nevada Esports Alliance to run live professional gaming events in Las Vegas.