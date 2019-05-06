Extended Look at ‘MediEvil,’ New Game Coming to Next PS4 State of Play

The next State of Play will show off the upcoming remake of “MediEvil” and a first look at a new game on Thursday, Sony revealed in a PlayStation blog post on Monday.

The State of Play broadcast is coming on Thursday, May 9 at 3:00 PST. The broadcast will only be about 10 minutes, according to the blog post.

“PlayStation Worldwide Studios will be showing off an extended look at MediEvil, as well as a first look at a new title,” the blog post stated. “And we’ll have other updates and announcements from upcoming PS4 games.”

Sony explained upfront, though, that no news of its next-generation console or software is coming to the broadcast on Thursday. Perhaps the game maker wanted to avoid player disappointment, as its first State of Play in March was more vaguely teased and had some speculating that highly anticipated games, like “Death Stranding” might be featured since Sony wasn’t any more specific than saying that updates and announcements for PS4 and PSVR titles would be featured.

We got our first look at the remake of the 1998 game “MediEvil” back in October, so its exciting to see more soon.

Sony is already planning a third State of Play for sometime later this year, according to the post. Perhaps it will come closer to E3 2019, which Sony is opting out of this year for the first time ever. Instead, Square Enix will have its own showcase on June 10.

Sony will broadcast the State of Play updates on its official PlayStation Twitch channel. And we’ll cover the big updates right here on Variety.