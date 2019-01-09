×

Media Molecule and Hello Games Devs to Open First GDC 19 Main Stage Presentation

Developers from Media Molecule’s “Dreams” team and Hello Games’ “No Man’s sky” will open this year’s first GDC Main Stage Presentation, a new annual multi-speaker event that aims to give insight into the creative challenges and opportunities of game development, organizers of the Game Developers Conference announced on Wednesday.

This year’s presentation, called The Developer’s Journey, will open with a musical performance generated in Media Molecule’s upcoming creativity-fueled “Dreams” and a talk from the studio’s Siobhan Reddy on unlocking player creativity.

Hello Games’ head Sean Murray is to follow, and will detail the development of “No Man’s Sky”. Murray will also discuss the team’s experiences with the game through to 2019, and how “through determination and love, they built to record player numbers and sown positivity amongst their most negative detractors,” according to the press release.

“This candid and open discussion will show the power of focusing on what you do, rather than what you say, in the face of adversity.”

Veteran game developer Laralyn McWilliams will be closing out the presentation with a discussion on how her teams have found inspiration in stress-filled environments, and describing staying motivated using proven techniques.

“The first GDC took place at Chris Crawford’s home with a small group of game developers exchanging their best advice on how to make games better. We wanted to reflect that same spirit of connection and community that’s at the heart of GDC by making the Main Stage a place for all attendees to learn together,” says Katie Stern, general manager of the Game Developers Conference.

“Development can be as rewarding as it is challenging, and one of our goals is to inspire the community to find better ways forward. We’re honored to have Siobhan, Sean and Laralyn to light the way.”

The Main Stage presentation is open to all GDC Conference and Expo+ pass holders. The event will also be livestreamed on GDC’s official Twitch channel on March 20.

